Alabama DB Sends Strong Message to Kalen DeBoer as Oregon & Others Make Sneaky Push

Kalen DeBoer’s quest to maintain Alabama’s dynasty under Nick Saban is being tested on the recruiting trail. He passed with flying colors in the 2026 class, and now it’s all about the next batch. Bama’s 2027 class has four commits, and one in-state DB who was offered by the Crimson Tide has also shown his cards. There’s some good news for the head coach.

Alabaster, Alabama, native Junior James has revealed his top 7 schools. The Tide are at the top. “I’d say Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, Auburn, Florida State, Texas, and BYU,” James said when asked about his list. The 2027 safety then also pitched his qualities for which teams are recruiting him hard.

“What I do well is like being able to change positions. I say I’m very versatile, like a lot of people know. It doesn’t matter where you put me on the field. I’m able to fit right, fit to run, and play the pass game. So I’m able to help in all aspects,” James added. The 6’3″ and 195 lb safety is currently unranked by both 247 Sports and ON3.

James currently holds offers from programs like Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, and Texas. Alabama hosted the Thompson High School player at their Junior Day, and he spoke highly about the time he spent with coaches and the environment he saw in Tuscaloosa.

“It was amazing,” James said. “It was something else visiting the inside of the facility and locker rooms.”

James is a prolific ball-hawking DB for his high school team and played impressively last year. Not only did he line up at different spots in several games, but he also showed exceptional quality against rushing offenses. Lining up downhill, James showed elite coverage, and his length is already being touted as world-class by several analysts. Though Oregon was James’ first P-4 offer, Alabama has quickly gained traction in his recruitment.

“Coach Jones and I have a close relationship with each other,” James said. “Ever since I went to the camp in June, I and I have been connected and building a relationship. He toured me around the entire facility while speaking with my family, my little siblings, and me. I feel like it was a blessing to have him treat my family with hospitality and as if it were his own.”

Led by safeties coach Jason Jones, Alabama extended an offer to him on January 13 and cited the program’s proximity as a major reason for keeping Alabama in the top-5. “I am beyond blessed to have received an offer from the University of Alabama!!!” James wrote on X, tagging Jason Jones. If James finally commits to Alabama, Kalen DeBoer will get a player who led a defensive unit that allowed just 13 points per game.

Junior James speaks highly of a Big 10 program

James’ impact was felt across the field in his junior season, where he was a constant disruption, racking up 66 tackles and 3 interceptions. Kalen DeBoer’s 2027 class already has DB Nash Johnson III, and James can now be the second commitment in the secondary. However, since James had received his first offer from Oregon and had spoken highly of the program, landing in Eugene can’t be ruled out either.

“It’s a great school,” James said about Oregon. “Very talented kids over there, great coaching over there, one of the best in the country. Man, I’m really interested. That’s one of my favorite schools. think I’ll check out a game soon or try to visit out there during the offseason.” Oregon has already landed 4 commits in the class, but it ranks 19th nationally, far behind Alabama. James’ commitment could give the Ducks the added boost.

While Oregon made an early impression, the Crimson Tide’s proximity and DeBoer’s persistent efforts have positioned them strongly. James’s final decision could come down to whether he prioritizes being a foundational piece for Dan Lanning or joining the next chapter of a dynasty in his home state.