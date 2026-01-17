Alabama DC Kane Wommack Makes Last-Minute Transfer Portal Addition of Big 10 Champion

Alabama is making a late push to add depth to its defense through the portal. After seeing a number of exits since their loss to Indiana, the Tide are finally getting some respite from a program in the Big 10.

Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was able to secure a commitment from former Oregon defensive lineman Terrance Green. He was the 4th-best DL in this year’s transfer portal. At 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds, Green makes for a big physical threat to be used in the Tide’s front seven. He still has two years of eligibility left.

The DL played 25 games at Oregon over the past three seasons, recording 22 total tackles, 3 TFLs, one sack, and two pass deflections. He came to Oregon as a 4-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 27 DL in the 2023 cycle. Terrance Green might have come to Alabama for a big offer, especially since his NIL valuation is set at $416,000 by On3.

