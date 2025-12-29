Alabama DC Throws Caution to Fernando Mendoza Doubts as Indiana QB Under Pressure

Alabama’s DC Kane Wommack isn’t buying into the hype alone. Indiana’s 13-0 record and Fernando Mendoza’s head-turning performance capped by a Heisman win aren’t scaring Alabama’s defense. As Wommack highlights, one key factor that’s complementing his success.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Well, as there should be, I mean, there’s a reason why he won the Heisman Trophy,” Alabama’s DC Kane Wommack said to Bama Staff Writer Will Miller. “He is a fantastic player. The offense goes with him, right? He’s the leader of that offense, and he’s the reason why they’re able to do the things that they do and be efficient. But they have a, on the flip side, they have a very good run game. They have a very good detailed RPO scheme and answers in their run game. And so they’ll do a great job of, they can bleed you down the field if you’ll allow them to do that.”

That’s a straight fact. Indiana’s rushing attack set the tone for Fernando Mendoza this season, giving him space to operate and keep the defense off balance. During their season-opening game against Old Dominion, Indiana’s run game dominated them despite their opening 75-yard touchdown run. And ended the game with rushing, getting 309 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even against Maryland, Curt Cignetti’s Indiana dominated with a season-high 367 rushing yards. Their ground game showed their real power against Kennesaw State when eight different Hoosiers carried the ball 39 times and produced 313 rushing yards.

The run game ultimately opened the field for Mendoza to take shots on explosive plays. Which averages approx. 221 yards per game which is more than double Alabama’s average yardage output.

Without an explosive ground game, Fernando Mendoza had a hard time against other teams’ defenses. For starters, against Iowa, Indiana rushed for 104 yards at 2.7 yards per carry, which gave tighter coverage to Mendoza and fewer play-action advantages.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why he finished with 13 of 23 passes completed for 233 yards, throwing a late interception that almost ended Indiana’s winning streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But even with a run game complementing him, Fernando Mendoza led one of college football’s most efficient offenses. Indiana averages 41.9 points and 472.8 yards per game, leading the nation in passing touchdowns. On top of it, they have just lost one fumble all season, and Mendoza recorded just 7 interceptions.

But despite that, Alabama isn’t afraid of him. And Wommack outlined a perfect blueprint to stop Mendoza with consistency, tight coverage, and constant pressure, forcing turnovers on him. Alabama’s ball-hawking defense enters the game with nine forced fumbles and 11 interceptions, ranking in the top 20 nationally on turnover margin. Even Wommack highlights the same.

“And so we gotta do a great job of playing with vision and rallying to the ball and driving on those short throws so that we don’t allow them to create more things down the field,” Wommack said. “But when you look at them, they’re receivers; they block, and they compete their tail off for the ball when it’s in the air. That you can tell they’ve got great chemistry between their quarterback.”

Now, with Alabama’s confidence, another pressure sits squarely on Fernando Mendoza.

Pressure mounts on Fernando Mendoza ahead of Rose Bowl

Indiana’s offensive line is finally close to full strength again, with key starter Drew Evans back in the mix after his midseason absence. As the Hoosiers enter the postseason, Fernando Mendoza — fresh off becoming Indiana’s first Heisman Trophy winner — remains the focal point of their offense.

Earlier in November, though, Indiana’s depth was stretched thin, with standouts like Elijah Sarratt and Evans sidelined around the Wisconsin game while E.J. Williams Jr. battled his own availability issues later in the month.

The Big Ten Championship then brought an immediate scare when Mendoza took a massive shot from Ohio State edge rusher Caden Curry on the very first offensive snap, landing hard on his right side and clutching his upper body.

He stayed down for a moment and briefly left the field, but after missing just one play, the Heisman winner returned to lead Indiana to its first Big Ten title since 1967.

Then, later, an interception revealed that his shoulder wasn’t fully healed, but still, Fernando Mendoza continued to move his arm in circles to manage the pain. Even wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. felt the effects of the championship, leaving early with a leg injury.

But now, after getting an extended time period to recover before the quarterfinals, all are returning in their full form as OC Mike Shanahan gives an injury update.

“Feel good with all those guys that have been in there playing,” said Shanahan in his latest presser on December 27. “Obviously, some injuries had led to that shuffle. But now that we’re back to basically full strength. Have a lot of confidence in that group as a whole.”

Still, the Rose Bowl will be a far tougher stage. Alabama’s defense has held opponents in check all year, and while Mendoza has edged Ty Simpson in passing touchdowns this season and matched him in national accolades, the Heisman winner must prove he can sustain that production against an SEC powerhouse on the biggest stage of his career.