Alabama Defense Makes Statement After Offense Dominates Early Scrimmage: Report

The early returns from spring showed how Kalen DeBoer’s offense dominated. The first scrimmage was a highlight reel for the skill guys, but the defense wasn’t about to let that be the constant narrative. In scrimmage No. 2 on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the defense made a point.

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As seen in clips released by Alabama Athletics, the tone in the second scrimmage shifted almost immediately. Ryan Coleman-Williams was about to make another offensive highlight, but the defense wasn’t about to let that happen today. Sophomore CB Dijon Lee set the tone with tight, physical coverage and shut the WR down with a pass breakup.

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This is a highly reactive comeback from the defense, which got battered by the offense a week ago. DeBoer confirmed this defensive turnaround in his post-practice report. He noted that the second scrimmage was highly competitive and “probably flipped as far as who won early, who won late,” directly validating the defense’s late-game surge.

Most importantly, the energy felt different as turnovers came. Jordan Edmonds and Ivan Taylor, two young DBs, both snagged interceptions. The latter, who recorded five solo tackles in 2025, earning the endorsement of third-year safety Keon Sabb.

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Just one week earlier, Coleman-Williams was “the best player on the field,” hauling in three touchdowns and keeping the defense behind. Both QBs, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, were easily pushing the ball downfield, especially over the middle. That aggressiveness caught head coach Kalen DeBoer’s eye.

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“I think they’re working really well with the quarterbacks,” he said after the first scrimmage. “They made a lot of plays today… They hit some explosives today. That’s the offensive line providing the time. That’s the quarterback making a good decision, throwing on time, putting the ball where it needs to be.”

Kalen DeBoer’s statement provided direction on where the offense is going. Everything from timing to confidence was there, but what happens when the defense starts catching up? The second scrimmage gave us a preview. Sure, the QBs still had their moments, and the receivers still flashed. But this time, it’s more competitive as every window feels tighter.

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While it’s frustrating for the offense, the main takeaway here is that Alabama might actually be a complete team with both sides capable of winning. And more importantly, they’re now pushing each other to the highest level. And right in the middle of it all is the offensive line. So what did the second scrimmage reveal about the players in the trenches?

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Alabama’s O-line is showing both progress and pressure

There’s a reason Kalen DeBoer didn’t sound overly concerned when asked about increased QB pressure in the second scrimmage. In fact, he almost welcomed it. The offensive line, by his own admission, is still absorbing installs and still working toward consistency. But there’s progress in understanding assignments and executing the basics.

“Started a little bit slow the first couple drives… then it just goes back and forth,” he said. “It’s the ebbs and flows of football… They’ve done a good job of picking up, and the things that are newer, we still got some work to do. I think the potential is there.”

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It’s not dominant yet, but it’s functional, and at times, promising. But there’s still a catch because the defense is making them earn every inch. Kalen DeBoer pointed out that the increased pressure was also about a defensive front that came in with something to prove.

“Probably had more pressure on the quarterback this week than what we had last week,” he said. “I think there’s a little bit of both sides, whether it’s execution on offensive line or the defensive line wanting to prove something after last week probably not getting as much pressure.”

The big guys on defense weren’t about to let last week happen again, and that’s what every coach wants in a team. Tension and competition push players to keep improving. Alabama fans will get their next look on April 11 during A-Day, where Kalen DeBoer is opting for an offense vs. defense format rather than splitting the roster. And if these first two scrimmages show anything, that approach might pay off.