Alabama Earns Strong Grades in PFF Top 10 College Football Defenses Under Kalen DeBoer

When Nick Saban stepped down, many thought Alabama’s reign was over. But Kalen DeBoer is flipping that script fast. At SEC Media Days, he made it clear: this team is built on grit. “Physicality is the name of the game… toughness mentally as well,” he said. That mindset is showing. With more seasoned seniors and a tight-knit locker room, DeBoer is steering the Tide with calm confidence. Given that, Alabama isn’t fading. So, under DeBoer, it’s fighting harder and staying elite.

Coach DeBoer isn’t running from the GOAT, Saban’s shadow. Rather, he’s respecting and building on it. He’s called Saban “the best in the business” and sees following him as “an honor, a challenge, and an opportunity.” That humility speaks volumes. But make no mistake — DeBoer is making this program his own. Analysts see a new spark in Tuscaloosa. With fresh energy and steady leadership, Alabama still sits with the elite. As DeBoer puts it, “Alabama football remains an elite force.” Now, he’s blending old-school toughness with new-school vision, while proving it’s working every step of the way.

On July 19, PFF dropped the facts — Bama’s defense is still a beast. No Saban? No problem. The Crimson Tide earned high marks in PFF’s Top 10 defenses in college football. They ranked 2nd in both defensive line and secondary units. And the linebackers? Still tough, landing at eighth. Even more impressive, Alabama is the only team in the nation with a top-10 player at every defensive position. That’s not just depth. That’s dominance. Simply put, DeBoer’s defense is loud and loaded.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well, under Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, Alabama’s defense hasn’t skipped a beat — it’s turned up the heat. The Tide are locking teams down, giving up just 17.4 PPG and only 4.7 yards per snap. That’s top‑10 stuff. And against winning teams? Even better — just 4.62 yards per play, third-best in the nation. On top of that, the linebacker room is stacked. Previously, Jihaad Campbell led the charge with 117 tackles and 11.5 TFLs. Now, Deontae Lawson, the steady senior and two-time captain, brings brains and bruises. And don’t sleep on Nikhai Hill-Green — the grad transfer adds serious depth. So fast, physical, and fearless — this linebacker crew is built for chaos. And wait, there’s more.

Alabama’s secondary is stacked with elite talent. USC transfer Domani Jackson brings speed and shutdown ability after a strong 2024 season. Freshman Zabien Brown impressed early with key plays and poise beyond his years. Keon Sabb, a Michigan transfer, emerged as a reliable safety with big-game instincts. Meanwhile, five-star freshman Dijon Lee Jr. adds size and swagger as one of the top DBs in the 2025 class. So, together, they form a dangerous and dynamic back end for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama was a machine under Nick Saban — no more than two losses in 13 straight seasons and five national titles. Then, in Year 1 under Kalen DeBoer, the Tide took a step back with four losses and just missed the playoffs. But don’t count them out. Even Saban had a ‘down’ year in 2010 before bouncing back to win it all. Now, DeBoer’s track record says he’s built for big stages. Year 2 could be the comeback.

Kalen DeBoer is no stranger to building fast and flipping the script. This time, with the foundation set, he’s focused on comfort, consistency, and culture. “Familiarity has been a word that’s been used a lot already this morning with different interviews,” said DeBoer. “It helps you feel good about where your family is living, what those routines are. That’s important to me and our success. You have to have that piece in place.” So, the pieces are coming together and DeBoer’s ready to roll.

While Alabama’s head coach gears up for a breakout season, he seems well aware that the spotlight — and the pressure of making the CFB Playoff — is already on him in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kalen DeBoer enters 2025 under rising pressure

There’s no sugarcoating it; Kalen DeBoer’s first year at Alabama didn’t go as planned. A loss to Vanderbilt and a 9-5 finish had fans restless and critics loud. Although it’s not a make-or-break year just yet, the pressure is sky-high in Year 2. DeBoer knows it. And at the 2025 SEC Media Days, he didn’t duck the heat. “We fell short of making the playoffs. It’s as simple as that,” stated DeBoer. “We’re going to take advantage of the failures we’ve had and be better because of it.” So, the expectations are massive, and DeBoer is facing them head-on.

Well, DeBoer took Alabama to a bowl game, but it ended with just 13 points and a tough loss to an underwhelming Michigan team, which won by 19 points. Throw in stumbles against Oklahoma, and reality hit hard: the Saban era was truly over. Still, there were flashes of fight. Wins over ranked teams like Georgia, LSU, and Missouri kept the Tide from sinking completely. So, the season had its moments. But by Alabama standards? It simply wasn’t good enough. This year, the margin for error is razor-thin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Alabama misses the CFB Playoff again, the heat under Kalen DeBoer’s seat will crank up fast. Another round of head-scratching losses — like the ones to Oklahoma and Vanderbilt — won’t fly in Tuscaloosa. So, the bar is high, the patience is low, and anything less than a CFP run could have fans calling for change.