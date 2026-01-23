Alabama Eyes Six 5-Star Targets Before Sunday as Kalen DeBoer Does Damage Control for Transfer Exodus

Even as the roster absorbs the consequences of a winter transfer exodus, Alabama has not slowed down on the recruiting trail. Head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff have been everywhere that matters. Insider Andrew Bone summarized Thursday’s activity with new in-state commitments, coaches on the road, and fresh offers flooding the board. And it shows the Tide has multiple elite prospects on their radar.

This week alone, Alabama has checked in on at least six 5-star prospects. WR Monshun Sales in Indianapolis, OLs Ismael Camara in Texas, Caden Moss in Mississippi, and Albert Simien in Louisiana, DBs John Meredith in Texas and Honor Fa’alave-Johnson in California. That approach was reinforced by how Kalen DeBoer moved midweek.

Kalen DeBoer boarded a helicopter with GM Courtney Morgan and Christian Robinson to see 5-star edge KJ Green at Stephenson High School in Georgia. The 6’5, 225-pound pass rusher has held an Alabama offer for years and remains one of the most coveted defenders in the 2027 class. Robinson is recruiting him for the Wolf position, and the personal visit underscored how serious the Tide remain despite competition tightening.

At the same time, Alabama continues to sit atop the Rivals RPM for 5-star WR Monshun Sales, the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2027 class. In his junior year, he had 37 receptions, 794 yards, and nine TDs. Alabama staffers, including Kalen DeBoer and WRs coach Derrick Nix, were on campus again because this recruitment is about reinforcement.

Thursday’s road work extended well beyond headline names. Kalen DeBoer and assistants stopped at IMG Academy, checked on Top 100 RB Andrew Beard in Georgia, and evaluated prospects ranging from 4-star OT Nico Kampas to the nation’s No. 1 athlete in the 2027 class, Xavier Sabb.

Wednesday’s stops were just as dense, including visits with multiple Top 100 defenders, offensive linemen, and skill players across Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, and Tennessee. Alabama also handed out offers to some players including ILB Isaac McNeil, S Elijah Butler, and RB Micah Rhodes, among others. The pattern matters more than any single name. Kalen DeBoer is covering volume and star power simultaneously. That urgency on the trail connects directly to what the Tide are fixing at home.

Kalen DeBoer attempts damage control at WR

Alabama’s WR room took a hit this offseason. Five scholarship receivers entered the transfer portal including Isaiah Horton, Cole Adams, Jalen Hale, Jaylen Mbakwe, and Aeryn Hampton. That reality forced the Tide hand late in the 2026 cycle, particularly with in-state evaluations. The response came quickly and decisively.

On Thursday, Kalen DeBoer landed a surprise commitment from Moody High School WR Aubrey Walker. He helped lead Moody to its first Class 5A state championship and did it with verified speed. He clocked a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour Combine and finished his senior season with 29 receptions for 490 yards and seven touchdowns. He announced his commitment on social media, posting a childhood photo in an Alabama jersey.

“#AGTG Today I just Committed To My Dream College Since Childhood. I’m Headed To Title Town Roll Tide,” he posted on X.

Aubrey Walker became the second late WR addition in the class, joining Maurice Mathis Jr., a former Samford commit who posted 62 catches for 1,207 yards and 16 touchdowns in his senior season at Houston County High School. Together, the additions bring Alabama to nine scholarship receivers entering spring practice, barring further movement. So it looks like Alabama is stabilizing from a numbers standpoint. From a recruiting standpoint, Kalen DeBoer is willing to be aggressive early with 5-stars while staying flexible late when the roster demands it.

Alabama’s 2026 class currently ranks No. 5 nationally, anchored by Top 100 WR Cederian Morgan. The foundation is solid.