Alabama Fans Attack Nick Saban’s Daughter For The Third Time, Now She’s Taking Action

Nick Saban stepped away from coaching 2 years back and has consistently denied a return on the cards. But quite recently, Saban’s daughter, Kristen, woke up one day and decided to stir that Bama pot. It was just a normal video of Saban’s walkout at Alabama with the caption, “I miss this.” However, for many, it was seen as an indication of Saban’s return. Colin Cowherd even dedicated an entire podcast episode to the topic, and coaches like Lane Kiffin couldn’t resist sharing their opinions on the prospect of Saban returning. The result?

It was a whirlpool of uncooked and half-baked news swirling in all directions on the internet. Ultimately, it took another IG story with a clarification by Kristen to dispel those rumors. She wrote, “Apparently some of y’all feel trolled by my last story of Nick’s walkout… he’s not coming back to coaching, hate to break it to you,” Kristen added, “You had your time.” The story might have finally put those rumors to bed, but now, Kristen has become a victim of another rumor. And it’s quite sinister.

Imagine you are a celebrity or a well-known figure living your happy life, and the next day you find that you are dying. Not literally, of course, but there are things about your health circulating on the internet that you even came to know after scrolling social media. A similar thing happened with Kristen Saban as rumors circulated on a Facebook page, ‘Bama Pride Hub’, about her undergoing cancer surgery. However, instead of brushing it off, Kristen addressed the issue head-on.

She posted a screenshot of the page and wrote a scathing message on her IG story. “The internet is gross. I’m not sick, thank good lord. But this is not funny one bit. Having family and friends calling me in a panic…not okay. Trying to get Bama Pride Hub shut down for all their disgusting and false posts.” But this is not the first time Kristen Saban has had to deal with the darker side of the fandom.

Kristen recently faced spam messages from the Bama fanbase demanding tickets to the 2025 Georgia game. And she gave them a befitting reply. But another incident was more deplorable back in December. Last year, in December, Kristen posted a video before the Alabama and Auburn game showcasing her game day outfit. It should have been a normal IG post, but she was met with a barrage of “hateful” comments attacking her appearance and the way she walked.

The trolls then became quite intense as she was forced to make a drastic decision.

Kristen Saban takes a drastic decision after getting trolled

Kristen Saban has been a pillar of strength for head coach Nick Saban and was even present at the recent ESPYs, supporting her father. And not just supporting her father, she is also a die-hard Bama fan, as we see her getting excited about games and being vocal about rival teams. However, for some fringe fanbases, these moments also become an opportunity to troll her, and that’s what Kristen faced in December in that Auburn game. She addressed the issue through a message, stating how the trolling had gone too far, and also decided to take a social media break to prioritize her mental health.

“It’s really disappointing to see such hateful comments from a fan base I thought as friends/family for the last 17 years over an outfit and the way I walk (I have had an Achilles injury/abnormality since birth). For my own sanity, I am stepping away from sharing anything football/family related. Thank God for retirement,” wrote Kristen Saban.

Kristen Saban’s dedication to Alabama is unimpeached, and her showing grit in the face of the trolls is something that is quite Nick Saban-y. Quiet, uncompromising, and unfettered. So, the trolls might find it hard to get her attention. Yet, when a thing like a rumor about cancer surfaces? Any sane person would feel rattled, and Kristen’s reaction was a sober reminder of how internet speculation can affect people in reality.