Alabama Fans Throw Objects at Georgia Players, Dijon Lee’s Nasty Foul, Controversial Ref Calls & Dirty Celebration Wraps up UGA vs Bama

The atmosphere inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night was already electric, but nobody expected it to end in total chaos. No. 2 Georgia pulled off a tense 20-17 win against No. 6 Alabama, handing the Crimson Tide their first defeat of the 2026 season. But the real talking point came down to one critical mistake by cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. in the dying minutes. Lee had already struggled earlier with a third-quarter pass interference penalty, but his late emotional outburst completely sealed his team’s fate.

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During this matchup, opposing play callers recognized that Lee was a young underclassman who could be exploited in pass coverage. Georgia’s coaching staff evaluated the game tape, identified opportunities to challenge the sophomore cornerback in open space, and ultimately chose to target his side of the field frequently throughout the night, leading to a decisive personal foul penalty that sealed the game.

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With Alabama needing just one quick stop to get the ball back, Lee shoved a Georgia player in the helmet right after a short 1-yard run. That 15-yard personal foul gave Georgia an easy first down, allowing them to run out the clock. As the game ended, frustrated Alabama fans started throwing plastic bottles and cans onto the field toward the visiting team. WSB-TV reporter Alison Mastrangelo posted on X that Georgia coaches were seen telling their players to keep their helmets firmly on while heading to the tunnel.

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This regular-season heavyweight fight carried massive national playoff implications. With No. 2 Georgia stealing a victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the SEC title race was blown wide open, handing No. 6 Alabama their first loss of 2026 and shaking up the national poll standings.

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The emotional fallout on the Alabama sideline was immediate as the final seconds ticked away. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer let Lee hear about it directly on the field, a moment captured on video by sports journalist Alex Byington.

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“‘You just cost us the damn game!’ —Kalen DeBoer to Alabama CB Dijon Lee Jr. after a costly personal foul call. This isn’t what a coach should tell one of his players in public, but I have a feeling Alabama fans are gonna love seeing this fire from him,” Byington wrote on X.

At the podium, DeBoer kept the focus on his own team.

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“We preach emotional maturity, and I really feel strong that across the board, we had that with our team and would’ve never expected that to happen,” DeBoer said. “You got to give yourself a chance.”

Safety Keon Sabb had his teammate’s back but didn’t dodge it. “He’s my brother till we die,” Sabb said. “But there’s a standard that we need to play with. And on that play, he wasn’t up to the standard, and it will be addressed.”

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In the third quarter, an interception by Alabama’s QB Reese was overturned, and ABC’s Kirk Herbstreit said there wasn’t clear proof the ball hit the turf instead of Reese’s wrist. Officials also didn’t throw a flag for targeting on Georgia’s KJ Bolden after a hit on Ryan Coleman-Williams.

The biggest one came with 3:28 left. Keelon Russell threw into the end zone for Rico Scott, who looked to get contacted by a Georgia defensive back. No flag. Russell was sacked on the next play. Underdog CFB pointed out another miss.

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“The officials in Georgia-Alabama missed a facemask that caused EJ Crowell’s helmet to come off,” Underdog CFB posted.

DeBoer didn’t go after the officials. “We can’t put the game in that situation where the officials come into play,” he said. “We just got to control the thing we can control.” He added that the referees only told him they didn’t think the Scott play warranted pass interference.

Georgia’s side was a lot looser. Hunter De Siver described what Kirby Smart did in front of the Georgia fans.

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“Kirby Smart runs to Georgia fan section and does the belt to a– move,” analyst De Siver posted on X.

Georgia ran for 206 yards and went 7 of 13 on third down. Alabama turned it over once and gave up six tackles for loss. Russell threw for 185 yards, his fewest this season. The Tide led 14-10 at halftime but only added a Conor Talty field goal after the break.

Saturday in Tuscaloosa came down to a few seconds on third down. Alabama is 5-1 and heads to Tennessee next. Alabama had the stop it needed in sight, and a shove to a receiver’s helmet took it away.

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DeBoer chose not to blame the officials and put it on his own team’s composure. While Alabama dealt with the sting of defeat, the Georgia sideline was loose and celebratory. Head coach Kirby Smart let his emotions pour out right in front of the hostile home crowd, running over to the Georgia fan section to fire them up with a bold mock championship belt gesture as the final seconds ticked away.