Alabama Football Announces 3 Major Changes to Schedule Under Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer’s first SEC championship game is just days away. But Alabama is already focusing on its future schedule and even postponed a previously agreed non-conference matchup with the USF Bulls for a game against a Division 1 FCS opponent. But there are more changes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The new schedule changes keep their 2026 schedule stacked. Alabama on Tuesday morning, Dec. 2, made an official announcement that the program has adjusted its future football schedules. The Crimson Tide was previously scheduled to face the USF Bulls in 2026. However, both programs have mutually decided to postpone the game to the 2032 season. Instead, Alabama will face Chattanooga in its 2026 season, including the previously announced East Carolina matchup. Additionally, the Tide will also be hosting Marshall as part of the 2027 schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama signed a three-game contract with South Florida in April 2019, and the teams met in 2023 and 2024. In both games, the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulls by 17-3 in 2023 at Tampa and 42-16 in 2024 at Tuscaloosa.

The third matchup in the series was originally scheduled on September 12, 2026. However, Alabama made it clear that they will be playing the Chattanooga Mocs from the FCS Southern Conference on the announced date next year. The Mocs will be the first FCS opponent on Bama’s schedule for the 2026 campaign.

This is not the first time Bama has changed its 2026 schedule. In the pre-season, Kalen DeBoer’s side canceled its visit to West Virginia, which was scheduled on September 5, 2026, and replaced East Carolina in their schedule. Bama will also face Florida State on September 19, 2026, to end their non-conference matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the SEC’s current scheduling format, teams play nine conference games annually — three against permanent opponents and six from a rotating pool of other conference members. The rotation ensures each school faces every other SEC team at least once every two years.

With that being said, in the first-ever nine-SEC schedule in 2026, Bama’s schedule is complete with three non-conference matchups and nine SEC matchups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Taking a look at their 2027 schedule, Bama added the Marshall Thundering Herd from the Sun Belt East Conference, and the actual game day is yet to be confirmed. This will be their second non-conference game on the schedule. Bama had already agreed to a non-conference game against the B1G giant Ohio State on September 18.

Bama’s 2027 non-conference would have been completed by now, but they have canceled a game with the West Virginia Mountaineers from their schedule earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama’s future non-conference schedule

Since SEC has made it clear that they’ll play a nine-conference game schedule starting in 2026, Alabama has already come prepared with a stacked football schedule for the next ten years, especially with the non-conference opponents. As we already had a glance at their 2026 and 2027 schedule, here’s the rest of their confirmed non-conference game lineup for the upcoming seasons, until 2035.

In 2028, Bama will face Ohio State on September 9, UT Martin on September 16, and Oklahoma State on September 23 to complete their non-conference schedule. In 2029, they’ve agreed to face Notre Dame on September 1, & Oklahoma State on September 15, with one opponent yet to be confirmed. They’re scheduled to face Georgia Tech on August 3 and Notre Dame on September 14 in 2030.

In 2031, they’ll face Georgia Tech on August 30 and Boston College on September 13. In 2032, with the addition of South Florida, their non-conference game is complete with Arizona on September 4, Minnesota on September 18th, and the South Florida game date yet to be declared. In 2033, Bama will face Arizona on September 3 and Minnesota on September 17. In 2034, they’ll face Virginia Tech on September 2 and Boston College on September 16. In 2035, they’re scheduled to face Virginia Tech in September.