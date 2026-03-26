Alabama Football Is Losing Its Legacy in Post Nick Saban Era

Following the Nick Saban era was always going to be a test of Alabama’s legacy and its continuity. While the team has remained competitive, the first major crack in the Crimson Tide’s legendary aura just appeared, and it wasn’t on the field. But rather it occurred in the eyes of the NFL.

On Wednesday, when Alabama’s standout QB Ty Simpson was on full display at the Tide’s Pro Day in front of 32 NFL teams’ coaches and personnel, there was reportedly only one general manager, Ryan Poles of the Chicago Bears.

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Although other teams had different personnel in attendance, only Ryan Poles’ presence created a stark contrast compared to Alabama’s pro days during the Nick Saban era. Under Saban, Alabama’s 2023 Pro Day was a massive draw for NFL decision-makers, primarily centered around QB Bryce Young, who was the eventual No. 1 overall pick. To see the QB, nearly 12 GMs were in attendance, including Bears GM Ryan Poles and Panthers GM Scott Fitterer.

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In fact, before that, in the 2022 Pro Day, when there was no consensus first-round QB prospect, Alabama had top-tier talent like OT Evan Neal and WR Jameson Williams. At least 3 to 5 GMs were in attendance. But now, with Alabama having a QB like Ty Simpson, widely considered the No. 2 QB available in the draft behind IU’s Fernando Mendoza, this single GM’s presence points to a drop in Alabama’s NFL scouting buzz compared to the Saban years.

A big reason for this is also because of Ohio State’s Pro Day happening at the same time. The NFL clearly preferred to visit the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday over Tuscaloosa as representatives from all 32 NFL teams, including six head coaches and six general managers showed up.

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But that doesn’t mean Alabama’s standards will drop in the DeBoer era. Even DeBoer’s first two seasons at Alabama (20-8) resulted in a slightly better combined record than Nick Saban’s first two (19-10). In that case, Saban inherited a struggling Bama, but DeBoer got an organized roster. Simply put, both coaches have potential, but their dynasties can’t be compared.

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Still, Simpson’s confidence doesn’t change with this situation in the post-Saban era. Even the Tide QB believes he has done enough to be a first-round pick, a view many already share.

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“I feel like I’ve done everything I can, but it’s not up to me. I just know that wherever I go, I’m going to give it my all and make sure I’ll put my best foot forward,” said Simpson. “There’s going to be a lot of questions around my name. I know what I’m capable of, and I know whoever gets me is going to get a good player and a guy who loves football and a guy who loves the team and loves being a part of something bigger than himself.”

His confidence is built on a stellar 2025 season in which he not only led the Tide to an 11-4 record but also demonstrated his big-play ability, highlighted by a 382-yard performance against Wisconsin and a record-setting 17-for-17 passing performance against ULM, culminating in a 3,567-yard, 28-touchdown campaign. However, Simpson’s draft stock dropped a bit after he struggled towards the end of the season. Now we know the QB was struggling with an injury.

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Alabama QB’s NFL future looks bright

On Wednesday, in a 40-plus-minute throwing session, Alabama QB Ty Simpson showed enough to impress NFL teams’ coaches, GMs, and personnel. Before that, at Combine, he weighed 211 pounds. Considering all that, the QB sends a powerful message to scouts.

“When I go into a program, I’m program-changing,” said Simpson. “I don’t just make myself better, I make other people better. If you draft me, and you want me to be your franchise quarterback, I’m not just coming in to look after myself. I’m looking after the whole team and making sure I leave it better than I left it.”

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He has already attended the draft in person in Pittsburgh. In fact, he met with the Rams and the New York Jets. Therefore, there’s no doubt about the QB’s successful NFL fate. But it doesn’t change the fact that Alabama may need time to match the level of success it saw under Nick Saban.