Alabama Football Icon Issues Response to Rampant Death Rumor Circulating Before 91st Birthday

Rumors can turn a celebration into a tragedy. Just one day before his 91st birthday, a death rumor about Alabama’s title-winning coach Gene Stallings began to spread. It’s pathetic, but the former Tide coach takes it in stride. And now, on his birthday, he breaks the silence with a bit of dry humor.

“I’m about as well as a man who has had a heart attack & 3 strokes can be,” said the coach.

On Sunday, his close personal and family friend, Rick Karle, shared this statement of Stallings on X. His resilience is nothing new for a man who has been battling the long-term effects of multiple strokes and heart issues since 2017.

The recent stroke was in November 2024, but the 2017 one caused a permanent loss of his right eye’s peripheral vision. Despite that, Gene Stallings managed to overcome all and is now celebrating his 91st birthday, keeping that old sportsmanship intact.

However, the death rumor started circulating following a post from the BamaGoose X account that shared a photo of him, writing, “RIP Coach Stallings. A great coach, but even a greater man.” While the rumor was baseless, it brought renewed attention to a legendary career that saw Stallings restore the Alabama program to national prominence

Stallings’ head coaching journey began at just 29 at his alma mater, Texas A&M, where he quickly made a name for himself by leading the Aggies to a 1968 Cotton Bowl victory over none other than Alabama. After a long stint as a Dallas Cowboys assistant, he would eventually return to Tuscaloosa in 1990 for his most celebrated coaching stop.

Gene Stallings guided the Crimson Tide to a flawless 13–0 record in 1992, and the campaign reached its thunderous peak with a commanding 34–13 takedown of Miami in the Sugar Bowl. That sealed a national title, but his success didn’t stop there, as Stallings also made history in that same season by leading the Tide to victory in the inaugural SEC Title Game, edging Florida 28–21.

But it was the legendary coach’s second stint at Alabama. Before that, from 1958 to 1964, he held various positions under Paul “Bear” Bryant, helping the program win national titles in 1961 and 1964. However, after the 1996 season, his tenure closed fittingly with one final triumph against Michigan, with a 70–16–1 record over seven seasons.

The truth behind the Alabama icon’s death rumors

Although it’s celebration time for the Stallings family, it’s worth knowing where the confusion erupts. Obviously, the BamaGoose’s X post sparked concern, but it functions more like a community voice than a primary reporting source. But no major trusted source, such as Bama247, reported anything about the coach’s death, and the next day, Gene Stallings himself broke his silence, clearly showing how powerful a rumor can be.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time for him, because a false rumor circulated on Facebook about his battling brain cancer earlier. Although those claims were quickly debunked by a family friend.

“Many of you saw the Facebook post that was going around yesterday on (sadly) a page that bills itself as a page for Alabama football fans,” wrote Rick Karle. “The post ‘reported’ that former coach Gene Stallings has brain cancer. It forced me to call the Stallings family yesterday. The coach does NOT have cancer, and he’s doing well.”

Stallings’ good-humored response serves as a powerful counterpoint to the digital rumor mill, a reminder that a legacy built over decades can’t be undone by a few reckless clicks.