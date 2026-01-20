Alabama Freshman RB Makes Emotional Admission About Late Father After Major Career Achievement

One of the biggest signings for the Alabama Crimson Tide has been five-star running back Ezavier Crowell. Crowell reclassified into the 2026 recruiting class after a dominant high school career at Jackson High School, where he set state rushing records and earned Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year honors in 2025. Widely viewed as the next Alabama star, Crowell recently made an emotional admission about his late father following a major career milestone.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back was awarded the coveted Mr. Football honor after a standout performance in the Class 4A state championship against Anniston. Crowell nearly carried his team on his own, rushing for 304 yards on 25 carries and scoring five touchdowns to secure the title.

Despite the achievement, Crowell used the moment to credit his late father as his greatest inspiration, admitting how much he still misses him.

“I wish my dad were here, but he’ll be watching me on Saturdays,” Crowell said during the award ceremony.

