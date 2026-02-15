Alabama Freshman RB Makes $76,000 Valentine’s Day Gesture to Surprise Mother

Ezavier Crowell has yet to take a snap for Alabama, but he’s already making moves worth more than a luxury SUV. He went all out in making sure his mother, Traketa Roberts, felt all the love on Valentine’s Day.

Not even 18 years old, Crowell gifted his mother the sleek, classy 2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali. The SUV is the most luxurious model in the line and is worth nearly $76,000. It comes with snazzy features like three engine options, massive legroom, and so many more attractive details. It’s a gift worthy of the woman who helped develop the No. 1 RB of the 2026 cycle. Roberts also had a warm message for her son in return.

“My son really shocked me with this one,” she wrote on Instagram and shared a few pictures of the new ride and Crowell. “Happy Valentine’s Day To Me, Thank You Son,”

Crowell’s NIL valuation is unknown. His No. 13 overall ranking in the 2026 class, the highest among Alabama’s freshmen, is a testament to his elite potential. He is expected to earn even more money because he arrived at Alabama a year early after reclassifying. But he didn’t hesitate to splurge some of it right away and buy his mother some shiny new wheels.

Traketa Roberts was already proud of her son making it to his dream school. But the sheer potential that Crowell brings to the room will make her prouder as he develops at Alabama.

The star RB is here to provide a much-needed spark to the rushing attack that stalled for Alabama in 2025, especially during the playoffs He rushed for 2,620 yards and 35 TDs in 2025, breaking his own single-season record set in the state. That kind of production is crucial to replace the loss of Jam Miller, who is headed for the draft. Given the clear absence of someone who can make an immediate impact, Ezavier Crowell is already expected to have a fantastic year ahead.

Alabama is high on Ezavier Crowell’s 2026 debut

While Alabama returns running backs AK Dear, Daniel Hill, and Kevin Riley, their combined 648 yards last season leave a massive opportunity for a dynamic playmaker like Crowell to seize the starting job. Kalen DeBoer is keen on Crowell lining up as a true freshman.

“I’m not sure if it’s tougher or easier,” he said about having freshmen take the charge at an event in January. “But I know it’s necessary.” Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is also high on Crowell making the start, confirming that he was “not going to have to wait long to get on the field.”

Analyst Greg McElroy sees the potential for Crowell to become Alabama’s next Jahmyr Gibbs, who leveraged a 926-yard rushing season into a first-round draft selection. This first year will definitely be a challenge for the new RB, but he’s already proven, with his prep career numbers, that he can put up a tough fight. If Crowell is able to evade those jitters, he might be on track to produce a record-setting freshman season as well.

While his first major NIL-era purchase honored his family, Crowell’s next challenge is to prove his value on the field. If he can translate his high school dominance to the SEC, this grand gesture will be just the first of many headlines he makes in Tuscaloosa.