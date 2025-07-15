Alabama Freshman Star Turns Heads With Massive 37lb Offseason Transformation

Just three months ago, Alabama’s tight end room was running thin. Kaleb Edwards, a top 2025 recruit, wasn’t set to arrive until summer. Danny Lewis was ruled out for spring. That left returners Josh Cuevas and Jay Lindsey holding it down. So, to boost depth, the Tide added Weber State transfer Peter Knudson. But meanwhile, one promising freshman tight end missed spring practice with a leg injury. In a Yea Alabama video, he was spotted with a bulky brace on his left leg, a tough visual. Still, there’s optimism he’ll be ready to roll by preseason camp.

Fast forward to now, and the tight end room in Tuscaloosa looks a whole lot different. Freshman standout Marshall Pritchett is back and healthy. The former No. 284 overall recruit and No. 15 TE in the 2025 class is already making waves. He’s moving fast, learning faster. Veteran Josh Cuevas didn’t hold back in praise. “He’s doing great in practice,” shared Cuevas. “He’s coming in trying to learn this offense quickly.” So, TEs coach Bryan Ellis? He’s expecting big things. And if early signs are any hint: Pritchett’s ready to deliver.

However, on July 14, Touchdown Alabama Magazine dropped the scoop: Marshall Pritchett is stacking serious muscle. The Georgia native has been putting in major work ahead of his freshman season. Since enrolling early in December, Pritchett has packed on a jaw-dropping 37 pounds, jumping from 211 to a rock-solid 248. That transformation turned heads fast. And after Alabama updated its 2025 roster, Pritchett hit X to show off the gains. So, the message was clear: the freshman is bigger, stronger, and ready to make an impact in Tuscaloosa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Touchdown Alabama Magazine (@tdalabamamag)

Well, Pritchett’s jaw-dropping weight gain is more than just a flex; it’s a glowing testament to Alabama’s elite strength and conditioning program. Bulking up by 37 pounds is no small feat, especially for a freshman. Now, the real intrigue begins. Can he turn that size into on-field dominance? With his frame still developing and his confidence rising, all eyes will be on how he uses that new power to carve out a role in the Tide’s offense.

And why not? During his senior campaign in 2024, Marshall Pritchett put on a show with fifty-one receptions, racking up 679 yards and finding the end zone ten times. His play was pivotal in leading Rabun Gap‑Nacoochee to the NCISAA Division I state title, earning him well-deserved all-state recognition. The year before, as a junior, Pritchett stayed consistent, grabbing forty-four passes for just over 600 yards, proving his talent was no fluke.

Now, as Marshall Pritchett gears up to embrace the challenge ahead, one SEC coach didn’t hold back, calling Alabama the ‘most physical team’ he’s ever coached against.

Who called Alabama the ‘most physical team’?

LSU head coach Brian Kelly didn’t mince words; he still sees Alabama as one of the ‘most physical’ teams in CFB. And the reason? The Tide proved it in 2024 under the lights in Baton Rouge. Yes, Alabama steamrolled LSU 42-13, pounding the rock on offense and locking things down on defense. It was a statement win. Pure domination in the trenches. And Coach Kelly saw it up close and clearly, and he hasn’t forgotten.

However, Brian Kelly believes Alabama hasn’t missed a beat in the toughness department. Even with the transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer, the Tide’s physical identity is still alive and well. Speaking at SEC Media Days, Kelly reflected on what makes Alabama different. “I’ve played him (Saban) five times because I played him twice at Notre Dame, and the one characteristic is physicality in the trenches,” Kelly said, comparing the old Tide to the new. “Alabama has been the most physical team that I’ve gone against as a head coach. They showed that and displayed that against us last year.” So, for Kelly, the message was clear — different era, same edge.

That’s exactly why LSU knew upgrades were needed, especially along the defensive line. According to Brian Kelly, Alabama pushed them around in the trenches, and it was a wake-up call. So, in Kelly’s eyes, it’s not just the talent; it’s the toughness that continues to set Alabama apart.