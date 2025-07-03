Alabama GM Confirms Nick Saban’s Role in Recruitment, Moments After Cederian Morgan Commitment

Did Nick Saban really retire from Alabama football? Because it feels like the GOAT is still very much present in Tuscaloosa. How else can you explain his photoshoots with Bama recruits during visits, including 5-star RB Ezavier Crowell? The Tide’s latest 5-star haul is proof that he may not be calling plays anymore, but he’s still calling shots.

On July 2, Alabama snagged their fourth 5-star WR Cederian Morgan, a 6’4, 210-pounder, straight out of Alexander City, AL. While he publicly credited Kalen DeBoer and OC Ryan Grubb, the internet was buzzing with a juicier theory. Tennessee sports fan RJ Ellison dropped an interesting take on X regarding Alabama’s recruitment. “Courtney Morgan the GM likes my post about Saban still recruiting for Alabama. I knew it was not ‘All DeBoer’ doing all the work! 🤣” The context behind this is that when Ellison previously posted, “Saban still recruiting for yall its ok to admit it,” Alabama GM Courtney Morgan didn’t hesitate to acknowledge it by liking the post.

Needless to say, Nick Saban is still lurking in the shadows. Fans on social media are quick to link the former Bama coach to this blue-chip commitment, with one saying, “Nick Saban helping him, y’all can’t tell me otherwise.” Another seconded the thought, saying, “Saban working overtime in retirement.” And that quiet nod from Courtney Morgan sent a louder message than any presser ever could. There’s another incident that might make you curious.

While Kalen DeBoer was in Mississippi on June 22 for Keelon Russell‘s sister’s funeral, Nick Saban was spotted in Tuscaloosa at the right place and at the right time. And that presence landed 4-star OL Chris Booker, a 6’4, 285-pound beast. Even CFB analyst Paul Finebaum is impressed with how recruiting is going for Alabama. “It almost feels like Nick Saban is running the ship again when it comes to recruiting, because this is vintage Alabama recruiting,” he said. But wait, there’s a “there’s more” context that’s stirring more hope for Bama.

Alabama is rolling even without Nick Saban steering the ship

Amid these 5-star talks, Ezavier Crowell posted a cryptic hint about more blue-chip prospects on the way. And then, Cederian Morgan committed. Now, Xavier Griffin, who turned down Ohio State, Texas, and FSU for Bama, is doing the same. “Another one soon🤫,” he wrote. That ‘another one’ could very well be Jireh Edwards (Safety). Alabama has a 93.1% chance to land him, and he just canceled all his other visits. Or maybe it’s Anthony “Tank” Jones, the in-state EDGE. Either way, the Tide’s momentum is building quickly.

Last year, Kalen DeBoer silenced doubters with a top-5 class including three 5-stars. This year he’s continuing to emulate that success, not rebuilding. Alabama sits at No. 7 for 2026, and they’re not even finished yet. But while the current HC is the face of the future, Ryan Grubb is the brain behind the offense, and Nick Saban is still getting credit for commitments, the secret sauce is Courtney Morgan. The former Michigan lineman turned recruiting savant is quietly reshaping the Tide’s recruiting playbook.

As for Nick Saban, he may have passed the headset. But if this week taught us anything, he’s still very much present for Alabama football.