Alabama GM Draws Keelon Russell’s Attention as Crimson Tide Hits Major Recruiting Milestone

It didn’t take long for chaos to sweep through Tuscaloosa when Nick Saban called it a career on January 10, 2024. Almost instantaneously, Alabama saw a drastic portal exodus with 14 players leaving, including key playmakers. Caleb Downs left for Ohio State, and Kadyn Proctor was briefly Iowa-bound before returning. Even Isaiah Bond, the team’s leading receiver with 39 catches for 542 yards and four scores, packed his bags for Texas. Yet somehow, Bama didn’t flinch. In fact, they doubled down. Fast forward to the summer of 2025, Alabama sits pretty with the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation under Kalen DeBoer. That’s a total of 21 commits. So what gives?

When it comes to recruiting, it’s all about relationships, and there’s a real MVP of Bama’s recruiting engine. The man behind the curtain finally got his moment in the spotlight, thanks to QB Keelon Russell, who reposted Brown’s Media Sports’ post on his latest Instagram story on June 29.

The post, which featured a picture of Courtney Morgan alongside the A logo, had the words—“Alabama Football GM Courtney Morgan deserves his flowers for the work that he puts in behind the scenes that nobody sees. He cares for the players and builds relationships the right way. He’s a big reason why Bama recruiting hasn’t missed a beat after Saban 🐘” Russell stamped it, and if you’ve been watching the recruiting board, you’d agree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brown's Sports Media (@brownssportsmedia)

When Kalen DeBoer first stepped foot in Alabama as Nick Saban’s replacement, his first hire was Courtney Morgan, whose role was everything. He was his trusted GM and Director of Player Personnel at Washington, where he was a key contributor in flipping the Huskies from 4-8 to CFP runners-up. So the player relationship is already fine-tuned. From evaluating tape and managing the roster to portal strategy and even branding. His fingerprints are on every commitment and every transfer.

Under Courtney Morgan’s watch, Alabama built a stronghold. They brought in 10 key transfers and held onto 38 lettermen for 2025. They also kept 14 starters from the 2024 team intact. From stints at Michigan, Fresno State, San Jose State, and even his early work at UCLA, this high-paid GM has built a resume most front offices would envy. But this Alabama chapter could be his most prominent one yet. And it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Alabama boasts a major recruiting milestone

Alabama isn’t just alive under Kalen DeBoer. They’re thriving. On a single June day, the Tide landed not one, but two blue-chip playmakers in 5-star RB Ezavier Crowell and 4-star TE Mack Sutter. That duo marked a turning point. And then, the floodgates opened. The Tide now leads the nation in 2026 5-star commits with three elite prospects. This bolsters a class already stacked with seven 4-stars and four 3-stars. Now, the Tide are ranked No. 7 overall and climbing.

Their latest crown jewel is LB Xavier Griffin, a 6’4, 205-pounder from Gainesville Fury who flipped from USC after official visits. He’s the No. 30 player in the ESPN 300 and joins fellow 5-star CB Jorden Edmonds and Crowell in what’s shaping up to be a foundational class. Griffin didn’t mince words when he said, “Growing up, just seeing them, all the draft picks and stuff that they’ve had–all the guys they’ve put in the league–it speaks for itself. They have history, and they’re really clear about what they’re trying to build with this new staff.”

So did Jett Thomalla. And Sam Utu. And JJ Finch. And Zay Hall. And the rest of the commits. And the message is loud and clear. Alabama’s not back; it never left because Courtney Morgan’s the glue.