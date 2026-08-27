Alabama GM Reveals Program’s True NIL Situation After Kalen DeBoer’s Clear Message to Boosters

It’s not that the Alabama Crimson Tide can’t invest in players; they just don’t want to invest in players whose love of money outweighs all else. The SEC program has been talking about its vague financial situation over the 2027 recruiting cycle. Fatigued with the narrative, head coach Kalen DeBoer made a strong statement on NIL, now backed by general manager Courtney Morgan.

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Alabama has 14 commitments so far, tying with the USC Trojans at that point in the cycle with the fewest pledges for the next class. Many believe this stems from their inability to accommodate NIL. Morgan, however, stated that it is intentional.

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Appearing on “Hey Coach” with Chris Stewart, Morgan was asked about head coach DeBoer’s sentiment: “I have heard coach (Kalen) DeBoer say many times, ‘when a young man comes in on a recruiting visit, if money is the first thing they bring up, then he knows really quickly that they are not a fit for Alabama.’”

In response, Morgan seconded the sentiment, saying (as quoted by Bama247):

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“I think there is a narrative created that Alabama doesn’t want to pay players and doesn’t have money. That is not what it is. It is; we are very cautious and risk-averse.”

The management knows when to splurge and when to hold back. The four five-star recruits and ten four-star recruits of the 2026 class were paid well. The program had to spend some coin to retain stars like wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, cornerback Zabien Brown, and safety Bray Hubbard.

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In 2025, wide receiver Ryan Williams was one of the most valued players. He held the highest NIL value in Alabama with $2.7 million. The 2025 class ranked No.3 overall with 21 high school signees.

Morgan reiterated what DeBoer had said in a previous interview with WVUA 23’s Gary L. Harris on the same topic in June.

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“I think more and more people do understand that you can have an awesome staff, but you got to have the NIL support to be able to get the players because they’re the ones that make the plays on Saturdays,” said DeBoer.

According to Nick Saban, one of the program’s most illustrious former head coaches, the program’s NIL support system has grown significantly. At the time of its launch, Yea Alabama held $2.7 million. In some years, that number skyrocketed to $24 million. Saban made this revelation during the Senate hearing for the Cruz-Cantwell bill in June this year.

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Alabama Crimson Tide Players Who Are Expected To Gain High NIL Value

This fall, some of the players who are projected to benefit massively are “four-star receiver Derek Meadows, former four-star EDGE Justin Hill, former four-star safety Ivan Taylor, former four-star cornerback Chuck McDonald, and former three-star defensive lineman London Simmons,” per Bama 247.

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Morgan, DeBoer and the Crimson Tide know how a player can cut into the program. Their mantra is simple and clear: quality over quantity.

“That is a testament to us taking the time to evaluate the right people,” the general manager said. “And not take risks with the money that we are being responsible to spend on talent from the university. I think we just really take our time and choose the right people. That is really what we are sticking to. It is something that the whole athletic department values.”

Last season, the Crimson Tide finished 11-4 overall. They begin this season on September 5 against the Carolina Pirates on Saban Field. The team is armed with standout talent, bound by a core principle. Eyes on the prize; in this case, football first.