Alabama Great Forced to Defend Nick Saban From Hypocrite Tag: “Never Said”

Nick Saban’s remarks in the roundtable hosted by President Donald Trump on colleges losing their true purpose because of NIL have come under heavy scrutiny. The criticism was so intense that an NBC director labeled the legendary Alabama head coach “hypocritical.” Now, a former Alabama safety, two-time national champion Ha Ha Clinton-Dix stepped in to defend his former head coach.

“Amazing how people keep misreading Coach Saban. He never said players shouldn’t get paid—he actually supports it,” wrote Clinton-Dix on Sunday, supporting Saban’s stance taken during Friday’s roundtable hosted by President Donald Trump.

“His point was that college football needs structure: revenue sharing, real NIL deals, and clear rules. Right now it’s chaos with collectives, nonstop transfers, and eligibility loopholes.”

While NIL has allowed programs to stack talent since its 2021 legalization, Saban argues it has created a transactional environment. The constant lure of money and the transfer portal, he believes, not only creates an imbalance but also distracts players from their education and development, sometimes to the detriment of their own careers, a problem Saban wants to solve with clear regulations.

“Coach Saban won 7 national titles and is happily retired. He’s speaking up to help the game, not hurt it,” said the Alabama alum, who was a standout safety for the Tide from 2011 to 2013 and a member of the 2011 and 2012 national championship teams under Nick Saban. “He knows the importance of education for players and their future. When the smoke clears. FOOTBALL AND NFL are Dreams; EDUCATION AND Degrees is reality.”

That’s why, despite leaving early for the NFL following his junior season, Clinton-Dix returned to Alabama to complete his education, a promise given to Nick Saban. Then, in 2018, he earned his degree in criminal justice, and after retiring from the NFL in 2022, he currently serves as the director of player development for the Crimson Tide. On top of that, he recently earned his master’s degree from Alabama in early 2026.

Clinton-Dix’s own journey underscores his loyalty to Saban’s philosophy. However, not everyone agrees. NBC director Marcus Edward “Doc” Holliday criticized Saban, arguing that if the ultimate goal of college is to get a job and earn money, then NIL is simply accelerating that process.

So if NIL already provides student-athletes a lot of money, what’s the problem with that, as per the media personality? However, he actually misunderstood Saban’s statement, because the coach is not opposed to players making money.

“Players need to get compensated, no doubt,” said Saban. “But it has to be done in a way where [we] have competitive balance and that every school has the same thing. One school can’t spend $30 million on players while another school spends $3 million. All I’m saying? The people out there need to know this model is unsustainable. It’s not good for players.”

Basically, Nick Saban makes people understand that money is not a problem; the problem is the improper distribution of it, which causes chaos in college athletics.

The truth behind Nick Saban’s harsh criticism

Although Nick Saban is not against players’ compensation, his statement clearly shows that education should be a priority for students. But in the present scenario, athletes benefited from NIL, so removing it is not a solution. Still, Saban’s emphasis on education being a priority during his days at Alabama, despite the team being stacked with elite talent in the pre-NIL era, has put him in the hot seat.

“It’s just real hypocritical to have Nick Saban say that,” stated Holliday.

Critics suggest Saban’s stance is tied to Alabama’s relative dip in dominance since NIL became legal in 2021. They frame his calls for regulation not as a concern for the game’s soul, but as a reaction to losing a competitive advantage.

“Provide [an] opportunity to advance themselves beyond their athletic career,” said Saban. “Which is what the philosophy of college athletics and getting a college education has always been about.”

Ultimately, the debate over Saban’s comments highlights the central identity crisis in college football: is it a developmental league for the NFL or an extension of the university educational system? While Saban and his supporters advocate for structure, the current landscape suggests the money-driven model will continue to fuel this controversy.