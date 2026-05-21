Alabama High School Penalized for Recruiting Violation, Head Coach Suspended for Season

Less than six months after Jake Ganus arrived at Pell City as the savior of a struggling program, he hit a wall. The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) officially banned the school from the 2026 postseason for recruiting violations. Meanwhile, the head coach won’t coach at all during the 2026-27 school year.

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According to reports from @BenThomasPreps and the AHSAA ruling released Wednesday, Pell City violated Rule VI, Administration, Section 12 of the AHSAA handbook, which deals with recruiting. The punishment goes further than just a postseason ban. The school can still play its 10-game regular-season schedule, but none of those games will count toward playoff standings, not even for its opponents.

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The rule is simple: schools cannot cross the line to bring players in unfairly. When that line is broken, the AHSAA usually treats it as a trust issue, not just a paperwork issue. That is why the punishment landed so hard here. It’s painful for Jake Ganus, who hadn’t even coached a real game yet. Pell City hired him in December, hoping he’d bring life into a dying Panthers program. The school made a splash move because this coach was one of the biggest names in Alabama high school football with proven experience.

At Moody High School, Jake Ganus built a winner with four straight playoff appearances and back-to-back state championship game appearances. His overall record there is 44-10, including winning the 2025 Class 5A state championship. So, of course, everyone at Pell City was excited about what he could do here. Instead, before his first fall camp even truly got rolling, he’s already suspended for the full season.

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The AHSAA’s wording also suggests this wasn’t a gray-area misunderstanding. Reports indicate Pell City did not self-report the violation. That didn’t favor the school because state associations usually view self-reporting as cooperation. Without it, punishments often get much harsher, and that’s what happened here.

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“As a result, PCHS is required to appear before the Central Board of Control at its July 29, 2026, meeting to present a comprehensive administrative action plan and the internal controls that have been implemented,” AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon said.

For Jake Ganus, this followed a controversy from last year. He might have won big at Moody, but people still remember his players getting photographed smoking cigars in the locker room after winning the state title. That incident led to probation, fines, and a one-game suspension for the head coach entering 2026. At the time, most people brushed it off as championship celebration chaos. But now, that episode feels like an early warning sign on discipline and oversight within the program.

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The reality is Alabama high school football has become increasingly aggressive, increasingly political, and increasingly competitive in the NIL era. And that’s why the AHSAA is responding with equal aggression, as Pell City isn’t alone.

The AHSAA also penalized MGM

Before the Pell City ruling, another major Alabama program faced identical punishment. Mary G. Montgomery High School and head coach Zach Golson were also hit with fines, probation, postseason bans, and suspensions tied to recruiting violations earlier this month. Like Jake Ganus, Golson had built a winner with MGM. The Vikings went 10-2 in 2025 and earned a playoff victory in the AHSAA postseason.

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Since taking over in 2022, Zach Golson compiled a 37-10 record, won two regional championships, and guided MGM to the 2023 state semifinals. And now that program is frozen out of meaningful postseason football for a year. Unlike Pell City, however, the school self-reported its violation, earning public acknowledgement from Heath Harmon.

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“We appreciate the administration for investigating and reporting this violation,” he said in the AHSAA release.

Still, even cooperation didn’t save the program from major consequences. MGM is barred from the playoffs for the 2026 season, placed on probation, and Golson himself has been suspended for 2026-27. Just like Pell City, the Vikings can still play a full regular season, but their games won’t count toward Class 6A Region 1 standings or playoff tiebreakers.

Judging by the tone of these rulings, the AHSAA made its message clear. Pushing recruiting boundaries in Alabama high school football would cost full seasons.