Alabama In Prime Position to Capitalize After Ole Miss Football Contracts Get Leaked

The three Texas teams and the Big Ten powerhouses have led the NIL era. However, Ole Miss has also emerged as a surprise when it comes to paying its players top dollar. Trinidad Chambliss signed a $5 million deal to return for the 2026 season. But not every player gets what they want. That’s happening at the Rebels, and Alabama may reap the benefits.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to ON3’s Pete Nakos, Ole Miss’s veteran linebacker TJ Dottery has decided to enter the portal. His value to the Rebels’ defense is undeniable; the 6’1″, 225 lbs junior was a tackling machine in 2025, racking up 98 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. The Rebels junior had four games in which he recorded nine or more tackles, including in their regular-season loss to Georgia.

The move is reportedly linked to Ole Miss players’ unhappiness after internal leaks revealed the money the program spends on some of its players. One report specifically highlights Dottery, who has seemingly shown resentment amid Ole Miss’s push to sign him for 2026 after the leak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just last month, Ole Miss had reportedly extended a $1.8 million offer to RB Kewan Lacy. It was merited, too, given he is the leading rusher in 2025 and has notched 1,279 yards. QB Trinidad Chambliss was also offered a $5 million contract, though his return is stuck in an NCAA limbo.

After his transfer request went public, Crimson Coverage, a prominent Bama account, quickly predicted “Alabama to have interest in Dottery.” That interest is majorly due to the Tide’s lack of depth at the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time Alabama has shown interest; the Crimson Tide were heavily involved in his initial recruitment out of high school, a battle they ultimately lost.’

“Alabama seriously recruited him,” Dottery’s high school head coach Kirk Johnson said. The Tide extended him an offer in 2020, and the Ole Miss #6 started building a relationship with Bama’s then-assistant Charles Kelly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“But it was such an amazing feeling for my family and me. This one just feels different. It is something that every kid who grows up in the state of Alabama dreams of,” Dottery said about his Alabama offer. Subsequently, since Kelly took an active interest in the player, the prospect of committing to Alabama didn’t look far-fetched. “He thinks I am a great football player. Coach Kelly thinks I will be able to play multiple positions,” the LB said.

However, since Clemson was also in the mix, and Dottery had a great rapport with Pete Golding, he joined Dabo Swinney’s team. After coming to Clemson, Dottery redshirted his freshman season. That was followed by Golding’s move to Ole Miss, and the LB arrived in Oxford as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why does a path to Tuscaloosa seem plausible for TJ Dottery?

Since Dottery jumped ship outside of the portal window, the NCAA rules forced him to miss the whole regular season. But when 2024 came, the linebacker finally shone at Ole Miss. Notching up 79 tackles, 2 sacks, and 42 solo tackles seemed routine for the Rebels’ #6 as he became the backbone of the team’s defense. The performances continued in 2025, and he helped Ole Miss finish a historic playoff run.

Everything was looking great, and TJ Dottery would have been the main anchor in defense for Golding. But after the contracts’ info leaked and Dottery apparently saw that many young players were making more, switching camps wasn’t just an option; it was an act of self-respect. Amid a carousel of Bama reports, the program will not only provide him with an in-state connection but also align with his demands to remain in an SEC program.

“He’d always loved Clemson,” Johnson said. “But after a year there, he realized that SEC ball is different.” Alabama also has an impending need for an elite linebacker. Head coach Kalen DeBoer has lost LBs like Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson, and Nikhai Hill-Green. Qua Rassaw, who played at the Wolf position, also departed along with Noah Carter through the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expect Alabama to pursue Dottery aggressively. If he lands in Tuscaloosa, he could emerge as a team leader in no time.