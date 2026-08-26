Alabama Injury News: Kalen DeBoer Receives Huge Blow on Wednesday

Alabama had a lot on its plate as it built towards the 2026 campaign. The Crimson Tide had to replace important pieces on both sides of the ball. Kalen DeBoer spent fall camp sorting through position battles and trying to figure out which players could handle bigger roles. The defensive line was supposed to be one of the easier parts of that equation.

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Alabama had added size through the transfer portal, brought back several experienced players, and was getting Jeremiah Beaman back after he missed almost all of the 2025 season. On Wednesday, August 26, that plan has taken a hit. Beaman will miss the entire 2026 season after suffering a torn ACL, according to Alabama’s NIL collective ‘Yea Alabama.’ He underwent surgery this week.

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“Jeremiah did get hurt yesterday,” DeBoer said after the Sunday practice. “We have an idea of what the injury is. I will wait to comment on it until we get a firm understanding, and that will probably be tomorrow.”

Beaman’s 2025 season lasted just one game. The Birmingham native finally earned his first career start in Alabama’s opener against Florida State. He recorded a quarterback hurry in that game, but his season ended before he could build on it. He suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice ahead of Alabama’s Week 2 matchup with ULM. The expectation entering 2026 was that Beaman would finally get a full season.

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🚩BREAKING: Alabama defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman will miss the 2026 seasonThe third-year player suffered an ACL injury during practice on Sunday. Beaman underwent surgery this week.Complete Details:➡️https://t.co/EMfh1dLrKd pic.twitter.com/RU7O3gbL4I— Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) August 26, 2026

He had worked his way back. He participated in fall camp. At 6-foot-4 and 301 pounds, he gave Alabama a big body in the middle of the defensive front. More importantly, the coaching staff had planned for him to compete for a starting role after Tim Keenan III left for the NFL. Instead, Beaman is facing another long recovery. This one surely hurts Alabama’s depth.

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The Crimson Tide spent much of the offseason beefing up the defensive line. Devan Thompkins came in from USC. Terrance Green transferred from Oregon, while Kedrick Bingley-Jones arrived from Mississippi State. Alabama also has returning players such as London Simmons, Edric Hill, and Isaia Faga. So, Beaman’s injury isn’t necessarily a panic button. It’s just that Bama’s D-line depth thins out.

Alabama’s defensive line has already gone through significant turnover. Three starters from last season were among the departures, including Keenan, who declared for the NFL draft. Beaman was supposed to help fill that gap. Instead, the Tide will have to spread those snaps around.

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Alabama opens the season Sept. 5 against East Carolina. The Crimson Tide then faces Florida State on Sept. 19, followed by UT-Chattanooga, before the SEC schedule really takes over. There is time to adjust. That does not mean there is time to forget the loss. Not to mention, many other players are currently recovering from injuries.

Several injured players have unclear timelines for return

Alabama can at least point to Noah Rogers when looking at the other side of the injury report. The wide receiver hurt his knee during the A-Day spring game. At first, there was concern that the recovery could stretch deep into the season. That timeline has changed. Rogers has returned to practice and is now moving around with the team. He is not taking part in team drills yet, but Kalen DeBoer said Rogers is well ahead of where Alabama expected him to be.

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AK Dear suffered an ankle injury during the first fall-camp scrimmage after scoring a touchdown. Reports put his recovery at roughly six weeks. That would place his return around October, though the exact timing will depend on how his ankle responds. As for freshman safety Jireh Edwards, he also suffered a setback during fall camp.

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Edwards had been having a strong preseason before the injury. He underwent surgery on Aug. 24, and there has not yet been a clear public timetable for his return. Alabama also has several players who entered camp after recovering from injuries last season. Jah-Marien Latham, for instance, who missed time last year because of a neck injury, has returned to full participation.

For a team with playoff expectations, that balance of managing injuries and navigating the schedule can become important very quickly. The team does not need everyone healthy in Week 1, but it does need the injury list to stop growing.