Alabama Insider Names 5 Positions Kalen DeBoer Still Wants to Address This Transfer Portal

The 2025 season did not end the way Kalen DeBoer would have wanted for Alabama. Still, reaching the College Football Playoff quarterfinals served as a clear sign that Alabama remains capable of competing among the nation’s elite heading into next season. However, if the Crimson Tide is to take the next step forward, DeBoer and his staff will need to make a strong push in the January transfer portal window, which closes in just two days.

According to Alabama insider Andrew Bone, there are five key positions where DeBoer is expected to target transfer additions to strengthen the roster and position the program for another deep postseason run next season.

“Alabama would certainly like to get some more offensive linemen on board.” Bone said on the January 14th episode of the show. “Offensive line and wide receiver, they only have six going into the spring right now. So, potentially add one more, maybe even a linebacker. I do think they want to get somebody else on, you know, on the edge, whether, at Bandit, potentially a Wolf. So, I think they’re looking around there. You know, they’ve talked to some defensive backs, but not really anything, too crazy.”

It appears Alabama is already taking action in the transfer portal, starting with reinforcements along the defensive line.

Caleb Smith, who entered the portal after beginning his college career at the Washington Huskies, has committed to Alabama. Smith announced the decision on social media Tuesday, becoming the Crimson Tide’s third defensive line addition through the portal this offseason.

A Birmingham native, Smith finished his high school career at Parker after previously playing at Gardendale. He joined Washington as a true freshman as part of the Huskies’ 2025 recruiting class, and Alabama now brings him back to his home state to add depth up front.

On the offensive side, Alabama has also addressed wide receiver depth through the transfer portal. Former NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Noah Rogers is transferring to the Crimson Tide. Rogers arrives with two seasons of eligibility remaining after recording 919 receiving yards and three touchdowns across two seasons at NC State. He originally began his college career at the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Alabama has also strengthened the offensive line by adding another transfer from the Michigan Wolverines. Ty Haywood, a former Alabama commit, announced that he will return to Tuscaloosa via the transfer portal with four seasons of eligibility remaining. Haywood becomes the second Michigan offensive lineman to choose Alabama this offseason, joining Kaden Strayhorn.

Special teams have not been overlooked either. The Crimson Tide is adding kicking reinforcements with the commitment of Lorcan Quinn from the Marshall Thundering Herd. Quinn, a native of Ireland, connected on 21 of his 26 field-goal attempts as a freshman, including nine of 11 tries from beyond 40 yards, providing Alabama with an experienced and reliable option at kicker.

Will Kalen DeBoer add Jordan Seaton to his roster?

With Ty Haywood already committed, the Alabama Crimson Tide could still be in the market for another major offensive line addition. One name drawing significant attention is Jordan Seaton of the Colorado Buffaloes, who entered the transfer portal with just two days remaining before the window closes.

Seaton’s decision to enter the portal quickly became a major talking point, including in a discussion between Andrew Bone and Josh Newberg. When asked if Alabama would pursue Jordan Seaton, Andrew Bone gave a clear response.

“I think any school will be dumb not to kick the tires on Jordan Seaton,” said Bone. “I do think Alabama will at least, you know, fill out the situation, kind of see what it might take because he’s going to be a pretty high in-demand offensive line, and I’m guessing he’s probably right at the top of the offensive line rankings for this year.”

A former elite recruit in the 2024 class, Seaton immediately became the No. 1 offensive tackle available in the transfer portal. It did not take long for him to be linked to several of the biggest programs in the country. During his time at Colorado, Seaton started all 22 games in which he appeared, establishing himself as a cornerstone of the Buffaloes’ offensive line. Head coach Deion Sanders even went as far as nicknaming him “the franchise.”

Adding a player of Seaton’s caliber would represent a significant upgrade for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama, particularly as the Crimson Tide continues reshaping its roster through the transfer portal ahead of the upcoming season.