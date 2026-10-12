Alabama Issues Strong Statement After Fans Throw Objects at Georgia Players: “Unacceptable Behavior”

The game flipped, and so did the mood inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama had erased a 10-0 deficit to take a 14-10 halftime lead, only to watch Georgia fight back and secure a 20-17 victory. A controversial no-call and a costly personal foul added to the Crimson Tide’s frustration. But while Alabama lost its grip on the game, some of its fans lost their composure, too. As Georgia players headed toward the tunnel, Alabama fans threw bottles, cans, and debris at them, prompting the university’s athletic department to publicly condemn the behavior.

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“We are disappointed by the unacceptable behavior exhibited by some of the game’s attendees last night and are in the process of gathering information,” the statement reads, analyst Nick Kelly posted on X on October 12. “Alabama takes matters of fan conduct seriously and expects everyone at our events to demonstrate respect to the student-athletes, coaches, staff, officials and visitors. Such conduct will not be tolerated.”

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Videos of the incident showed Georgia staff members reportedly instructing players to put their helmets back on as they approached the tunnel. Some objects landed near the Bulldogs, while at least one player exchanged words with spectators.

“More garbage throwing from Alabama fans. Georgia staffers tell players to put their helmets on leaving the field,” Matt Stahl wrote on X, sharing footage of the incident. ESPN also posted a video captioned, “Fans threw objects at Georgia players after Alabama’s loss.”

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The controversy on the field began with 3:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, when quarterback Keelon Russell targeted Rico Scott in the end zone on second-and-10 from Georgia’s 34-yard line.

Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden made contact with Scott before the ball arrived, but officials did not call pass interference, frustrating Kalen DeBoer and the home crowd. Russell was sacked on the next play, pushing Alabama out of field-goal range and eventually forcing a punt.

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Georgia then picked up two first downs on its final possession, including one gifted by Alabama cornerback Dijon Lee Jr., who shoved a Bulldogs player in the helmet after a short run. The 15-yard personal foul allowed Georgia to retain possession and run out the clock with Alabama out of timeouts.

Sports journalist Alex Byington shared DeBoer’s reported reaction on X: “‘You just cost us the damn game!’ —Kalen DeBoer to Alabama CB Dijon Lee Jr. after a costly personal foul call.”

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The SEC has a zero-tolerance policy on fans throwing objects onto the field, requiring member schools to eject offenders. As of Sunday, it remained unclear whether anyone had been arrested or ejected, or whether Alabama would face disciplinary action.

The conference has punished similar incidents before. In October 2024, Texas fans threw bottles and debris during a 30-15 loss to Georgia after a disputed pass interference call overturned a Longhorns interception. Officials stopped play, reversed the call, and the SEC fined Texas $250,000 while requiring the university to identify and punish those responsible.

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Tennessee faced similar consequences in 2021 after fans showered the field with trash during a controversial loss to Ole Miss. One spectator even threw a golf ball toward Lane Kiffin. The disruption delayed play for roughly 20 minutes, resulted in 18 arrests and 47 ejections, and brought a $250,000 SEC fine.

Georgia improved to 6-0 after rushing for 206 yards and converting seven of 13 third downs. The Bulldogs’ celebration also drew attention, with Hunter De Siver posting on X, “Kirby Smart runs to Georgia fan section and does the belt to ass move.”

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Alabama, meanwhile, will look to recover against No. 14 Tennessee on October 17, with potential SEC disciplinary action still unresolved.

