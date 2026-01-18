Alabama Journalist Hints at Underlying ‘Structural’ Issue Behind Kalen DeBoer’s Portal Crisis

Entering his third year with Alabama, Kalen DeBoer has yet to reach the standard set by Nick Saban. While they hit the portal to reconstruct the Tide for future championships, the Bama insider, Mike Rodak, believes that they’ve built the roster that can perform on the same level as the 2025 season; however, he doubts the consistency.

While discussing Bama’s transfer portal additions, Rodak revealed that there is an internal belief that Bama has made an upgrade to the roster. “I think a lot of the players that they have and have brought back, there’s a general confidence in where they are,” he said on the January 16th episode of 3 Man Front. “It’s a team that I think is going to be projected to win somewhere between seven and nine games based on this roster… and really have to bear down to win ten games, with a nine-game SEC schedule, too, this year. So that’s kind of where you’re at.”

If you take a close look at Bama’s portal moves, they landed 17 portal commitments, yet the quality of their departures became the pivotal concern. Bama lost former five‑star Jaylen Mbakwe, running back Richard Young, and receiver Jalen Hale to the portal. Additionally, with the likely departure of Ty Simpson for the NFL Draft, they were expected to have multiple additions from the portal.

However, what happened was the opposite. DeBoer’s side didn’t go for a single quarterback or running back in the portal. As the portal window is officially closed, they now have to rely on the returning Austin Mack and Keelon Russell for the quarterback position. On the other hand, they have to rely on Daniel Hill, Kevin Riley, and AK Dear for the running back’s role. Although Kalen DeBoer added running back Hollywood Smothers, there’s still an imbalance of outs and ins.

Their wide receivers’ room lost five members to the portal, while they added only Noah Rogers from the portal, leaving Bama’s WR depth with only minimal options. Their roster now looks more dependent on returning and freshman players, keeping the Tide structurally imbalanced in the roster weightage.

While there’s still a doubt on Tide’s portal additions, Mike Rodak sent a clear message to Kalen DeBoer that his career is on the line.

Kalen DeBoer receives career ultimatum

Mike Rodak addressed what it would mean if Alabama finishes as an eight-win team next season on the nine-game SEC schedule, keeping DeBoer’s career in Bama on the line.

“It kinda goes back to how the season goes,” Rodak said on DeBoer’s future if Bama failed to meet standards. “Do you feel like it was a coaching problem, or do you feel like there are legitimate structural things with your money operation that would make it difficult for any coach to win at Alabama to the level that they’re used to.

That’s, I think, where the question would lead. Again, if this team finishes eight and four and misses the playoffs, I think you have to ask yourself the question of, A, is it worth paying the buyout? B, what sort of coach is going to come here next?

Who can we get better? Are there better jobs for the best candidates to go to from a money standpoint? I think the answer is probably yes. And how much can we improve our money situation from an NIL, etc., so that the next coach would be in a better spot with the roster?”

DeBoer, in his two seasons with Bama, is 9-4 and 11-4. With a nine-game SEC schedule being amended for the 2026 season, how Alabama manages to overcome the crisis is yet to be seen.