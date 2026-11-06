Alabama’s Keelon Russell Receives Clear Ultimatum From Nick Saban Ahead of Major Upcoming “Challenge”

Nick Saban has simple advice for Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell ahead of Saturday’s game at LSU’s Tiger Stadium, known as Death Valley: it’s okay to punt. The former Crimson Tide head coach thinks how the young quarterback handles those moments could decide whether Kalen DeBoer’s team survives against LSU on Saturday.

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During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Naban covered Alabama’s offensive problems and what quarterback Keelon Russell will face against Lane Kiffin’s defense. The Crimson Tide already have two losses, so another rough game could put their College Football Playoff hopes in danger.

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“They’re [LSU] going to play good defense; they’re going to pressure the quarterback a lot, which Alabama is going to have to handle. These guys can put points on the board even better than Tennessee,” Saban said on the show. “So this is going to be a big, big challenge for Alabama.”

“They’ve had a bye week. Hopefully, they get some of these players back and get some of these issues fixed, and Keelon Russell can play with a little more consistency,” Saban added.

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Russell has had a rough stretch in his first year as Alabama’s starter. He came in as a highly rated recruit and has shown plenty of talent, but turnovers and trouble against pressure have made his play uneven.

Against Tennessee on October 17, he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble on an early strip-sack, and Alabama lost 26-10. Over his last three games, he has thrown four touchdown passes, turned the ball over five times, and been sacked 11 times.

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Saban said he hopes Alabama gets back center Racin Delgatty, receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, and defender Terrance Green. That should give Russell better protection and a few more options.

His main piece of advice was about mindset. When a drive stalls, Russell doesn’t have to save it with a big throw, especially against a defense that can bring heat and take the ball away.

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“It’s okay to punt,” Saban said, recalling how he talked to his own quarterbacks. “I used to tell the quarterback all the time, if every drive ends with a kick, we’re okay. Punt, field goal, extra point.”

That advice matters against this LSU team, because they are tied with Baylor for second in the country in sacks, with 34 sacks. LSU has the players to make an inexperienced quarterback uncomfortable. Pressure on Russell could be one of the biggest factors in Baton Rouge.

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LSU can also hurt Alabama on offense. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt can scramble and make plays with his legs, which gives Kiffin’s offense another way to attack. The Tigers also lead the SEC in passing at 318 yards per game.

In its last two games, LSU beat Mississippi State 31-0 and Auburn 38-17, with Leavitt throwing seven touchdown passes and running for another.

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Alabama comes in at 6-2 and ranked No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide bounced back from back-to-back losses to Georgia and Tennessee with a 31-20 win over Texas A&M, but questions remain about how the offense handles pressure.

Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram II made a similar point on The Triple Option, saying the Tide have to protect Russell and find a way to slow down Leavitt as a runner.

Both teams have a lot to lose. A home win would help LSU’s playoff case, and another loss could end Alabama’s.