Alabama Leader Sends Support to Nick Saban as Miss Terry Makes $100M Announcement

Nick Saban has never believed that success comes from endless choices. He once put it best, “If you want to be good, you don’t really have a lot of choices. It takes what it takes.” That mindset now stretches even beyond football and into education. Nick and Miss Terry Saban’s vision: The Saban Center, is built to instill the same “Process” mentality that defined his coaching career. A $120 million project, designed to transform STEM and arts learning across the state. Now it’s about 30% complete, with the foundation set and walls starting to take shape, and state leaders are taking notice and buying into this Saban vision.

Nick Saban and Miss Terry recently visited the Alabama State House to brief Governor Kay Ivey on the project’s progress. The meeting included state leaders, such as Dr. Eric Mackey, Superintendent of Education. The Capitol Journal did the coverage, and Mackey openly shared his excitement about the center’s impact.

“We’re so excited about this,” Mackey said. “A few weeks ago, we were over in Tuscaloosa and had lunch with the Sabans. And we’re talking about the Saban Center and what the vision is. Senator Gudger was there with us, and the speaker was with us, and they said, ‘Would you come and explain this to our members? It’s one thing for us to say it. It’s something for Dr. Mackey to say it, but what we really need is for you to come and talk about it.’

And they did a great job this morning with House and Senate members really talking about the grand vision. So, what we’re talking about is ongoing teacher development. What I keep explaining to folks is, we all love the game, and we watch coach Saban on the field to win big games for a couple of hours on a Saturday, but what we’re talking about is not just the experience of students going to the museum, which is like that two hours on Saturday. We’re talking about all the prep work that goes into it. And what the Sabans have made clear is they want to have this ongoing year-round teacher development program.”

The purpose of the project is the welfare of the children. It aims to spark curiosity, confidence, and leadership through first-hand immersive learning experiences for kids from all places. However, it’s so much more than just that. It’s also a long-term play for Alabama’s educational staff members. By housing the State of Alabama STEM Hub, the center aims to build a steady pipeline of skilled talent for the state’s future economy.

The campus will host regular training sessions where teachers gain knowledge on modern technologies and refine modern STEM practices. There are also plans for teacher workshops, wherein educators from across the state can get the title of “Saban Center Certified” in specialized STEM and arts curricula. Also, fellowships for modern professional development. The goal is very simple: equip Alabama’s teachers with the tools, training, and confidence to lead the next generation of learners.

Beyond that, the center will serve as a support hub for educators. Ties with companies like Alabama Power and The Westervelt Company will fill in gaps. They will give teachers insight into the current industry requirements and how they should align with the classrooms and job placements.

It’s no surprise. Now, multiple organizations will call the campus home, offering a mix of science programs, creative arts, and interactive exhibits. The $120 million project is backed by a $25 million state investment and a recent $5 million donation from the Poarch Creek Indians. If everything stays on track, the Saban Center is set to open its doors in mid-2027.

Miss Terry shows her support

It goes without saying. Nick Saban couldn’t pull off a project of this scale without Miss Terry by his side. She’s been his rock for more than half a century, and her imprint is all over the Saban Center vision.

During their visit to the State House today, the Sabans spoke with reporters and confirmed that the project has already secured $100 million in investment. Miss Terry made it clear this was never just about putting up a building.

“We traveled all over the United States seeing what’s the best way to do this and talking to those who have built similar projects,” Miss Terry said. “We’ve raised $100 million to build this fabulous building – but the heart and soul is going to come from the programming. We need teachers to teach, we need strong programming, and we need the state to help us with that. The whole thing is going to be based on the State of Alabama’s educational objectives.”

The money is big. But the vision is even bigger and more surreal. As discussed earlier, the full price tag sits at $120 million. Alabama leaders donated $25 million back in 2023, while Nick and Miss Terry personally started the initiative with a $1 million donation through Nick’s Kids Foundation.

Support has poured in from other places, as well. Elevate Tuscaloosa has contributed $42 million so far, potentially boosting it to $65 million. It will be funded by a 1% city sales tax for community projects. The Angelo and Ann Bruno Family Foundation also invested with a $20,000 contribution.