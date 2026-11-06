Alabama Legend Confirms Worries for Kalen DeBoer’s Program Over Keelon Russell Problem: “It’s Bad”

Alabama’s 31-20 win over Texas A&M may have stopped the bleeding, but it hasn’t fixed the Crimson Tide’s problems. Sitting at 6-2 and No. 5 in the playoff rankings, Kalen DeBoer’s squad faces another brutal test at LSU. And former Alabama star Mark Ingram II has sounded the alarm over Keelon Russell, exposing a glaring weakness DeBoer can no longer afford to ignore.

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Speaking on The Triple Option with Rob Stone and Urban Meyer, Ingram questioned Alabama’s ability to stop the run ahead of a matchup with an LSU quarterback who can hurt defenses with his legs. Stone pointed out that Keelon Russell has five touchdowns, five turnovers, and 11 sacks taken over his last three games, prompting Ingram to react, “Oh my goodness. It’s bad. That’s a big number.”

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Ingram called it a tough test for DeBoer’s team, which must protect Russell and contain LSU’s ground game to prove it belongs among the nation’s top contenders. The former running back carries weight on this subject. He was the first Alabama player to win the Heisman, and he ran for 3,261 yards and 42 touchdowns from 2008 to 2010.

Ingram knows what the program is supposed to look like, and what he sees right now is a team that has to clean up two things fast. Alabama has to keep Russell upright, and it has to stop LSU’s quarterback from taking over with his legs.

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“And the problem is, we haven’t stopped the run either,” Ingram said during the podcast. “You have a quarterback that can run the ball. Sam Leavitt. Right now on the road against LSU, a quarterback who can scramble and hurt you in a run game. You got a defense that can attack your quarterback, get them on the ground, cause turnovers. So, you have a big task on your hand right now. Alabama, you have a chance to prove who you really are.”

Ingram urged Alabama to make a fast start at LSU and avoid letting the hostile Death Valley crowd take control. He stressed the need to get points on the board early, force a turnover, and, most importantly, protect Russell with quick throws, screens, and a balanced run game. If the Crimson Tide win the battle up front, play physical defense, and show the identity that has helped them beat LSU in the past, the Saturday matchup could work in Alabama’s favor.

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LSU is second nationally in sacks, while Alabama ranks 118th in adjusted sack rate allowed, with Russell being sacked 20 times this season. The Crimson Tide failed to reach 70 rushing yards in each of their last two games and went 2-of-13 on third down at Tennessee.

The injury report doesn’t help either.

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Center Rain Delgatty, guard William Sanders, receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, corner Zabien Brown, and running backs EJ Crowell and AK Dear are all questionable.

However, Ingram believes Alabama could win 31-28, with trust in Russell and Yhonzae Pierre, along with the defense forcing turnovers. The skill group of Lotzeir Brooks, Rico Scott, and the backs can hit big plays once everyone gets healthy off the bye, according to Ingram.

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Tennessee piled up 150 rushing yards, 159 of them from DeSean Bishop alone. Sam Leavitt, who can scramble, is completing 75.4% of his passes since a rough first three games. LSU leads the SEC at 318 passing yards a game. On the other side, ESPN’s Bill Connelly found that Russell’s sack rate nearly doubled in the two losses, going from 7.4% to 13.2%. His yards per dropback fell from 9.7 to 4.8.

With LSU being a 6.5-point favorite, the Saturday game is the last annual meeting between the two, and the series doesn’t return until 2028. DeBoer gets one more big test with this team.