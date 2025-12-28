Alabama Legend Pat Surtain II Reveals Racist Attacks from SEC Rival He Rejected In College

Former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II has taken countless severe hits on the field. However, none was as daunting as the one he faced after committing to Alabama. The dreaded day arrived in February on National Signing Day, when the CB shocked the college football world, ditching LSU for Alabama. Yet, he faced severe, unworthy repercussions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I had fans going in my inbox saying racist remarks, Surtain said in an interview on December 27 with Terrion Arnold and Cam Newton. Somebody who loves the game of football is doing what’s best for him. It’s like, that is not deserving at all. That’s when it gets to the point where you separate football, and now you’re making it more personal.”

At the time in 2018, the entire country was watching Surtain’s commitment destination. The five-star, nation’s top-ranked CB had programs like Alabama, LSU, Clemson, and Ohio State after him. However, LSU stood out because of Surtain’s father’s roots in New Orleans, Louisiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama, on the other hand, was a powerhouse under Nick Saban, having won a national championship in 2017. The CB’s arrival in Tuscaloosa was essentially a “business decision.”

“When I committed to Alabama, that was like the biggest thing ever, ’cause it was LSU vs Alabama,” elaborated Patrick Surtain II. “I got some Louisiana ties. My family’s from Louisiana. I was a big fan of LSU, but you have to make a business decision. You go to Alabama. Obviously, from a teenage perspective, you’re making a business decision. This is the most important year of your next life.”

Another story about his NFL dad, Patrick Surtain, also fueled the backlash, as he interviewed for the Bama DBs coaching job in January. Many didn’t see beyond the fact that Surtain Sr. was interviewing for the job, which meant Saban was swaying Surtain Jr.’s commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, they overlooked the fact that the New Orleans native deserved it, given his illustrious NFL career, which earned him First-Team All-Pro honors twice.

“I told him I didn’t want it contingent on where Pat [Surtain Jr.] comes there or not,” Surtain Sr said. “That wouldn’t be fair to him. [Saban] assured me that it wasn’t. He interviewed me because he thought I’d be a great defensive backs coach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Factor in that Surtain Sr. was also his son’s high school coach, propelling him to be ESPN’s 5th overall-ranked recruit.

No doubt, the NFL legend had everything to be the Bama DBs coach. Except that he didn’t get the job, and Karl Scott, the Louisiana DC, was hired in his place.

Despite the credentials, the racist criticism came anyway, and a young Bama CB commit had to face all of it. But, in the end, the commitment paid off just as Surtain would have wanted. The Plantation, Florida native stayed with Alabama until 2020 and was selected as the 9th overall pick in the NFL draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to mention, he was the unanimous 2020 All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, apart from leading Bama to the 2020 national title. Regardless, at the time of Surtain II’s commitment to Bama, even LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was irked.

“It’s tough,” said Orgeron. “Put a lot of work into (recruiting him). All indications the whole time were that he was coming here. The night before you get a call, and he’s not,” elaborated the head coach.

Notably, the Tigers led Surtain Jr.’s recruitment throughout 2017. Even before the national signing day, 247 Sports’ crystal ball predictions put the possibility at a whopping 90 percent. Factor in that Surtain Sr had deep ties with LSU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick’s father was born and raised in New Orleans and played high school football at Edna Karr, maintaining an intense LSU fandom. The young CB, too, grew up to be an LSU fan and even called it his “childhood team.”

Additionally, LSU’s DBs coach, Corey Raymond, had extensively built a close relationship with the family and recruited Patrick since the 9th grade. At the time, all roads were leading towards Baton Rouge. But when it came to brass tacks, Alabama made more sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Alabama player opens up about a horrifying ordeal after his commitment

In 2018, Nick Saban assembled a 7th-ranked class, which featured 5-star edge rusher Eyabi Okie-Anoma and WR Jaylen Waddle. Moreover, the program that year had Jalen Hurts and Jerry Jeudy. The decision was undoubtedly a no-brainer.

But the racist remarks and comments aren’t justifiable; they are condemnable, and no teenager should face what a young Patrick had to go through. Yet, he isn’t alone; his teammate, Terrion Arnold, also had to go through a similar ordeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I chose to commit to Bama over Florida, that was big,” Arnold said on December 25. “I’m from Florida State, and just being a 17-year-old kid and then receiving death threats. Okay, that didn’t bother me. But then, when you see stuff as far as like people saying what they’re going to do to your little sister. How could you say something like that?” elaborated Arnold.

Arnold joined Alabama in 2021 and chose the program owing to the competition and its natty credentials. As for the intense criticism he received from Florida fans, the Tallahassee native’s in-state connection and leaning early towards the Gators were speculated to be a factor. That, however, doesn’t justify what Arnold had to go through. The verdict?

In the glitter of college football and that shiny NIL money, there are various dark chapters buried deep. Some come out as players open up, as Surtain or Arnold did. But most remain buried, as other horrifying ordeals pile up on top of them endlessly, without any recourse.