Alabama Legend Vows that Thomas Castellanos Will Pay Price for His Disrespect

Alabama Crimson Tide, just the thought of playing against them, once sent chills down the spines of even the top defenses in the country. It was the result of ‘the process’ that Nick Saban championed. Saban took full control of the players’ lives and even shielded them from unnecessary praise, which he called ‘rat poison‘. So, that mindset and Nick Saban’s coaching brilliance took Alabama to six national championship titles and made Alabama the biggest brand ever in college football. But now with a new head coach, Kalen DeBoer, and no Nick Saban at the helm, does Alabama carry the same pull that it did just two years ago?

Thomas Castellanos, the FSU quarterback, dared to explore the same question when asked about FSU’s chances against the Crimson Tide in their opening game. Not only did the QB tout him to win the Heisman, but he also created a storm in the Bama community. Castellanos underplayed Kalen DeBoer’s role and declared, “They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.” It was perceived as not just disrespectful toward the program but especially toward DeBoer, who just two seasons ago was in the national championship final.

So, on the 25th June episode of ‘The Triple Option’ podcast with former Bama running back Mark Ingram II, former OSU head coach Urban Meyer, and Rob Stone of Fox Sports, a similar issue of ‘disrespect’ was discussed. Ingram batted for players to get riled up from Castellanos’s verdict and play for their head coach, Kalen DeBoer.

“Ryan Williams just said in an interview a week or two ago, he was like: Every person, every player who had any doubt about DeBoer or the program and the process that the program is going through is gone, and everyone in that program right now wants to be there. So with that being said, they’re going to take this to heart and they’re going to try to punish old Thomas for his remarks,” declared Mark Ingram II.

Alabama is bringing in top returners on defense, which would bring defensive continuity, as their defense was ranked 16th nationally in points allowed per game. The players include Keon Sabb, who had 39 tackles last year, and Bray Hubbard, who totaled 57 tackles in 2024. Then there are players like Domani Jackson, Zabien Brown, and linebacker Deontae Lawson, who make the team’s defense intact. As for offense? It’s also good with players like Isaiah Horton coming in. So, on the back of these exploits, Rob Stone also touted the Alabama Crimson Tide to punish Castellanos.

“I bet deep down he(Kalen DeBoer) hopes it bothers his players exactly because that would mean his players are bothered that they’re going after the coach right… If he really does have that football program standing behind him those guys in the locker room should be pissed off that they went after their guy you went after my guy,” said Rob Stone. Surely, this ‘disrespect’ by Castellanos gives the team motivation to play for Kalen DeBoer. Moreover, the team is well ahead of how it was in 2024, except there’s an issue.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer leads his players onto the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium for his first game as head coach. The Crimson Tide played Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Undoubtedly, Bama has the potential to beat FS, but when you compare their QB to Castellanos? It doesn’t look good!! This is because Castellanos is a highly experienced QB who broke his team’s record in 2023 and produced 2,000+ yards in the air and 1,000+ yards on the ground, a first for Boston College. Sure, his 2024 season was a bit downgrade, but he wasn’t utilized properly under Bill O’ Brien, who brought with him his pro-style offense. And probably seeing Castellanos’s challenge, even Kalen DeBoer has declared his QB1.

Kalen DeBoer finally clears his stance on the Bama QB1 spot

Initially, there was a three-man competition at Alabama for the QB1 spot after they lost Jalen Milroe to the NFL draft. These three QBs were red-shirt junior Ty Simpson, red-shirt sophomore Austin Mack, and lastly, freshman Keelon Russell. While none of these QBs have experience like Castellanos, it seems the player will finally move on from the battle and practice for the actual season.

“I think nothing’s really changed since the spring, when we had Ty and Austin and Keelon, all do their thing. We did make the announcement that if we played at that time, Ty would be the starting quarterback. Nothing’s really going to change between now and when we get involved in fall camp in August,” said Kalen DeBoer on the June 24th episode of ‘Alabama Crimson Tide on AL’. As for Simpson?

He is a five-star QB and has been waiting behind both Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe for his chance. Sure, his reps were limited, with the highlight being the South Florida appearance. Still, since the talent is there with Simpson, we can surely expect standout performances from him in 2025. But for now, the QB1 spot lacks certainty.