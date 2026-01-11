Alabama Loses Elite WR Target to SEC Rivals After Kalen DeBoer Dealt Triple Upsets from ACC Program

Kalen DeBoer’s offseason in Tuscaloosa continues to test Alabama’s margin for error. Losses are coming from multiple directions including both the transfer portal and former ties that once defined his rise. This week delivered another reminder that the SEC is not waiting for the Tide to stabilize. The latest blow came on January 10. But the implications stretch well beyond one missed commitment.

“BREAKING: Auburn transfer WR Eric Singleton Jr. has signed with Florida, @PeteNakos reports🐊,” On3 reported on X.

Eric Singleton Jr., once Auburn’s most celebrated portal addition and briefly linked to Alabama as a high-end target, chose Florida instead. The decision came just one day after he withdrew from the NFL Draft to re-enter the portal. For Kalen DeBoer, it marked another elite offensive piece landing inside the conference but firmly outside Tuscaloosa.

At Florida, Eric Singleton Jr. reunites with familiar faces. Wide receivers coach Marcus Davis coached him previously at Auburn. OC Buster Faulkner called plays for Singleton during his two-season Georgia Tech career. Last year, he entered the portal as the No. 1 ranked WR by both On3 and 247Sports. In 2025 at Auburn, he led the Tigers with 58 receptions, though his yardage dipped from prior seasons. He recorded just one 100-yard game, coming in a 45-38 loss to Vanderbilt. Alabama’s losses did not stop there though.

Former Tide LB Noah Carter announced his transfer to Georgia Tech, an ACC program now pulling directly from Alabama roster. The 6’4, 243-pound redshirt freshman appeared in roughly a dozen games over two seasons, totaling 10 tackles. Once committed to Kalen DeBoer at Washington, he followed him to Tuscaloosa and is now following his own path. He joins Jaylen Mbakwe and Joseph Ionata who both committed to the Yellow Jackets.