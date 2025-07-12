Alabama Loses KJ Ford to Florida After Late Push Falls Short

Alabama had the momentum in the days leading up to KJ Ford’s commitment. The Tide looked poised to close, but the tide turned in the final hours. Ohio State and Texas A&M were also in the mix, but the buzz didn’t last. Ford, the No. 116 overall prospect and No. 18 EDGE in the 2026 class per Rivals, has committed to Florida. It’s a big swing and a tough loss for Alabama, which seemed so close before things slipped away.

Duncanville 4-star EDGE Kevin “KJ” Ford made it official Friday evening, he’s heading to The Swamp. “Seeing Florida … the staff, in general, everybody clicked together,” said Ford last month. “I love the family atmosphere there.” His early June visit to Gainesville shifted momentum in the Gators’ favor, and despite late heat from Alabama, Florida held strong. With Ford on board, Billy Napier and his staff score their first Texas commit of the cycle and reel in their sixth top-200 recruit this summer.

On the July 11th episode of 247Sports, KJ Ford made his moment count. When asked to reveal his college choice, the four-star EDGE delivered with heart and humility. “Yes, sir. I’ve been truly blessed to be in this position to choose from the great universities to continue my education,” Ford began. He gave credit to his parents, coaches, and teammates for shaping his journey. Then came the big reveal: “So, without further ado, you know, that’s my commitment to, for the next three to four — not really, three years — to University of Florida.”

And when KJ Ford was asked what he’s bringing to Gainesville, the confidence was crystal clear. The question came with high praise from analysts like Mike Wright, Gabe Brooks, Hudson Stish, and Andrew Ivans—all raving about Ford’s upside.

This is a developing story…