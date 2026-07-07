Alabama Make Double Announcement to Honor Two Bear Bryant & Nick Saban Teams

The trend of remembering and celebrating the teams that made history in their specific programs has taken over. Alabama is honoring two teams that couldn’t win the title but were among the greatest in the Tide’s history. The 1966 squad, led by Bear Bryant, and the 2016 roster, led by Nick Saban. But celebrating two specific teams goes far beyond basic calendar milestones.

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On3 reported that the Crimson Tide will honor these two SEC championship-winning teams on two different gamedays. The 1966 team will be celebrated during Alabama’s game against Florida State on September 19, while the 2016 team will be celebrated during their game against Texas A&M on October 24.

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The 1966 Alabama squad was arguably the most dominant team of its era, but it was robbed of an ultimate national title under heartbreaking, controversial circumstances. They were considered the greatest “snub” in college football history. Led by the legendary head coach Paul Bear Bryant, they entered the season with back-to-back national titles to their name. They finished the season as the only undefeated team in the country, with an 11-0 record.

However, the team was frozen out of its title by voters in the AP and coaches’ polls, who decided the final rankings before the bowl games began. The Tide were placed third, while Notre Dame and Michigan took the first and second spots, respectively. Notre Dame’s coach back then, Ara Parseghian, famously chose to run out the clock rather than play for the victory against Michigan State. The Irish were ultimately crowned as national champions.

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If you thought this team was dominant, Nick Saban’s 2016 Alabama squad represents the absolute peak of college football’s modern talent production factory. They ended their season with a heartbreaking loss against Clemson after a touchdown in the final seconds of the championship game.

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Their roster became famous, as many equated their team with an NFL team playing on Saturdays. The defense allowed just 13 points per game. It was also the same year when Jalen Hurts got the starting gig and evolved Alabama’s offense with his dual-threat ability.

If the 1966 squad’s defense was known as a meat grinder, this one was the most violent, fast, and talent-rich unit ever assembled. 10 players from this squad entered the NFL draft, and all were first-round picks.

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More special events announced by Alabama

The reunion of these two teams may have drawn attention, but the game isn’t the only event they have planned for fans at Tuscaloosa. There are 9 key official games scheduled with some special stadium events. On 5th September, during their game against East Carolina, they had planned for Big Al’s Kids Club Days. This is for children aged 12 and under to avail of discounts on tickets and a unique game-day experience.

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On September 26, Family Weekend and Band Alumni Day are designated during the game against South Carolina. The last event planned is on November 21, when seniors will be honored. Each player will walk with their family to meet Kalen DeBoer. They will then receive a framed version of their crimson Alabama jersey.