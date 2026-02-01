Alabama Makes Major Transfer Announcement to Address Weakness That Left Kalen DeBoer Helpless

Every Alabama fan knows where the core issue was in the 2025 Tide offense. The running game deteriorated. And that’s exactly why Kalen DeBoer is trying to fix this gap at RB. On January 31, Alabama hosted App State RB Khalifa Keith on campus. But that’s no news compared to what came next.

On the same day as the visit, Touchdown Alabama reported that Khalifa Keith committed to Kalen DeBoer’s program. Alabama added a 6’1, 235-pound back with SEC experience who fits a very specific need. He started his college career at Tennessee, transferred to Appalachian State, and now lands in Tuscaloosa.

Khalifa Keith rushed for 124 yards on 32 carries across two seasons at Tennessee. After moving to App State, he carried the ball just three times for eight yards in 2025 before entering the portal again. In total, he has 129 rushing yards and one TD in three college seasons, plus one catch for eight yards. But this move is about body type, role, and roster math.

You already know Alabama missed badly on NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers earlier this month. The No. 2 portal RB committed on January 5, then flipped to Texas six days later. That one stung because Kalen DeBoer needed an immediate portal win at RB and didn’t get it. Steve Sarkisian did. So Alabama pivoted.



Khalifa Keith gives Kalen DeBoer another physical back to pair with Daniel Hill, and he’ll be the oldest RB on the roster in 2026. Alabama is already bringing in 5-star Ezavier Crowell, the No. 2 RB in the 2026 class. AK Dear, the No. 2 RB in the 2025 class, returns after a redshirt year. Jam Miller, Alabama’s most productive back, averaged 45.82 rushing yards per game and will be back as well.

This room isn’t short on talent. What it needs is reliable, downhill options who can survive tough SEC ball. Khalifa Keith doesn’t have to be the feature. He just has to exist in situations where Alabama didn’t last season. Because 2025 laid bare the weaknesses in the Tide’s run game.

Kalen DeBoer suffers with poor running game

Alabama averaged 109.9 rushing yards per game in 2025, ranking No. 118 out of 136 FBS teams. The Tide rushed 466 times for 1,562 yards and 21 TDs with just 3.4 yards-per-carry average. Indiana exposed it brutally in the CFP. The Hoosiers ran the ball with enough balance to stay ahead of the chains. Alabama didn’t. Ty Simpson was asked to solve a structural issue with throws alone. The result was a 38-3 loss in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal.

During Senior Bowl week, Kalen DeBoer made sure fans know he’s trying to change that narrative. He fired O-line coach Chris Kapilovic and acknowledged that production up front wasn’t acceptable. He talked about mindset, execution, and fundamentals. And a fresh start. Adrian Klemm is expected to replace Kapilovic, bringing NFL and USC experience into the room.

Khalifa Keith’s addition doesn’t fix Alabama’s run game by itself. But it signals awareness. Kalen DeBoer is stacking options that fit playoff football, not just recruiting rankings. More RB pursuit is in the process. If the offensive line improves, he might finally have a real junior season role.