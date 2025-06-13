Alabama Makes Ty Simpson & Ryan Williams Announcement on Thursday

It has been an intriguing mixture of summer for Alabama football, with two names—Ty Simpson and Ryan Williams—taking center stage as the Crimson Tide prepares for a rebound season. Ty Simpson, the redshirt junior with an attitude of having something to prove, is in a three-way fight for the position of starting quarterback. Simpson, probably the most seasoned of the group, has displayed glimpses of brilliance but remains fairly untested on the big stage, having completed just 29 of 50 career attempts. Coaches and fans are closely observing him for now as he battles Austin Mack, who has one touchdown pass to his credit, and five-star freshman Keelon Russell, who hasn’t taken a college snap yet.

Meanwhile, sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams, the dynamic sparkplug, is also facing expectations of his own. Following his freshman record year—48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns—Williams faces pressure to become a leader, both on and off the field. Former Alabama star Damien Harris bluntly stated that it’s about time Williams is the first one on the field and the last off, that he sets the tone for the locker room. The better news, however, is not celebrating all they have done thus far at Tuscaloosa.

On the 12th of June, the Alabama football official Instagram account shared an announcement declaring QB Ty Simpson and WR Ryan Williams to be the “Student-Athletes of the Week! 📚🎓” And together with another candidate, Jaylen Mbakwe. It wasn’t merely a social media flex—it was a shout-out to three dudes who’ve been consistently piling up victories on and off the field. Following spring practice, Simpson was the leader for the job, impressing coaches with his grasp of the offense and his work ethic.

Recently, Williams has been making waves for more than just his highlight grabs. Coaches pushed him to be a leader, and he answered by being the first one in, the last one out, and holding himself to the standard of the receivers’ room. Even following a minor spring injury, he rebounded, demonstrating toughness and dedication to improving each day. Mbakwe’s energy and versatility have made him a special-teams standout and a Swiss Army knife for the Tide. His recognition as Student-Athlete of the Week was a nod to his selflessness and the quiet, consistent work that often goes unnoticed—until now.

Why Ty Simpson has the edge?

With Alabama’s post-Milroe period in the spotlight, everyone’s looking at the trio of Ty Simpson, Keelon Russell, and Austin Mack, but Williams was not afraid to say it: Ty Simpson is the guy, and he’s got the support of his teammates. Williams, never one to mince words and always truthful, described how all three quarterbacks are good and each contributes something unique, but Simpson is something special. “I just feel like, um, and I mean the tape speaks for itself,” Williams said on ESPN’s College GameDay Podcast. “We have three very good quarterbacks, and I mean, either way that it goes, I’m comfortable and confident in any of those guys just because I’ve seen the work that they put in. They all have different tendencies, but uh, you know, like you said, Ty Simpson is the frontrunner right now.”

There’s something about Simpson—he’s the guy who’s demonstrating the type of leadership that allows receivers like Williams to feel secure lining up for him. It’s not about who sits first on the depth chart; it’s about the chemistry that’s building on the field. Williams was careful to say he’s establishing good chemistry with all three quarterbacks, but there naturally is chemistry with Simpson. That’s the kind of intangible that comes into play when it’s crunch time and the game’s in the balance. When Ryan Williams spilled the beans that Ty Simpson was the overwhelming favorite to be Alabama’s opening-day quarterback, five days later, the SEC’s most vocal mouthpiece, Paul Finebaum, had his say as well.

“Ty Simpson has been around a couple of years. Austin Mack came over from Washington with the head coach, Kalen DeBoer. The one everybody is excited about is Keelon Russell. He’s a brand-new freshman. He’s a five-star. But the problem is we don’t know, and that’s not a good sign for Alabama.” Finebaum, never afraid to skirt a sensitive subject, paid Simpson his respects but brought reality to Crimson Tide die-hards starved for sureness. That is, though Simpson had the inside line and the confidence of his coaches, the jury remains out on whether he can ultimately replace Alabama’s recent QB legends such as Tua, Mac Jones, Bryce Young, or Jalen Milroe.