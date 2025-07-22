Alabama May Be Quietly Sitting on the Next Garrett Nussmeier as Kalen DeBoer Learns Big Defensive News

From glory to gut check Kalen DeBoer is facing growing pains. Last year saw a stunning fall from grace as the Alabama missed the playoffs. A stark contrast to Nick Saban’s six national championships. DeBoer’s first season was a challenge, especially with losses against Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. But things are looking up. DeBoer is finally settling in, identifying key players, and setting the stage for a comeback. So, now there’s just one question that remains: who’s the QB1 for this season? Austin Mack, Ty Simpson, and Keelon Russell are all fighting for the starting role. Yet there’s one among them who could emerge to be the next Garrett Nussmeier.

Well, the quarterback competition in Alabama has dominated offseason talks. Though not officially decided, a frontrunner is emerging. Back in May OC Ryan Grubb had already made Ty Simpson his clear choice. And now even Kalen DeBoer echoed that sentiment at SEC Media Days, adding further insight: “We did make it known at the end of spring if we played a game at that point, it wouldn’t have changed at this point because there’s nothing that’s happened as far as practicing; Ty Simpson would be the guy that would take the first snaps and be our starter,” DeBoer said.

But he’s not just Kalen DeBoer’s choice, but even ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill believes that Ty Simpson can have a breakout year just like Garrett Nussmeier and Carson Beck. But what makes Simpson his absolute choice? It’s his loyalty. “Simpson has an opportunity for me, guys, to kind of prove that he could be the next version of Carson Beck, be the next version of Garrett Nussmeier, the guy that had multiple opportunities to leave and didn’t,” Luginbill said on The Next Round podcast.

That’s a straight fact. Simpson has been waiting on the sidelines since 2022. Now, after backing up Jalen Milroe and Bryce Young, it’s Simpson’s chance to shine. And if history tells us something, it’s that if a player sticks with one team for long, he can come out pretty strong. Garrett Nussmeier has the same story. He played in just 4 games as a freshman behind Max Johnson. After his departure, he lost the starting role to Jayden Daniels. But despite the setbacks, he came back and last season was his breakout season.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Chattanooga at Alabama Nov 18, 2023 Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 warms up before the game with Chattanooga at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Tuscaloosa Bryant-Denny Stadium Alabama USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxCosbyxJr.x 20231118_jla_wv4_020

Even Carson Beck was a backup QB for two seasons. But 2023 was his year, and he made the most out of it. Now, Tom Luginbill is predicting the same for Ty Simpson. “And if he does, then maybe, you know, six or eight weeks into the season, we’re having those same conversations that we had about Carson Beck’s first year as a starter, Garrett Nussmeier’s first year as a starter. And sometimes when you choose to stick around, it ends up being the best thing for you long term,” he said.

Ty Simpson is no slouch. Last season, he ran in a touchdown against Western Kentucky and also played against tough teams like Wisconsin, LSU, and Oklahoma. During A-Day, he threw a perfect 35-yard pass to Jaylen Mbakwe, who switched from DB to WR, and then he orchestrated a trick-play drive where Germie Bernard lateraled the ball to Isaiah Horton for a long touchdown. While he started a bit unsteady during throwing drills, he quickly found his rhythm and began hitting receivers from both the first and second teams. So, now you know why Luginbill is hyping him up. But for Kalen DeBoer, it isn’t all offense. Even his defense sees a major improvement.

Kalen DeBoer’s team gets a massive defensive update

While some might find it daunting to follow a legend, Kalen DeBoer was the one who faced it head on. This man didn’t try to be Nick Saban. Instead he respected the legacy while making his own mark. He calls Saban the best in the business and views taking on the role as an honor, a challenge, and an opportunity. This humility is admirable, but make no mistake, DeBoer’s leadership is finally paying off as the results back it up.

So despite Saban’s return looking extremely unlikely, what’s turning heads in Tuscaloosa? On July 19, PFF confirmed that Alabama’s defense remains elite. The Crimson Tide ranks 2nd in both defensive line and secondary units and 8th among linebackers. Best part? Alabama is the only team with a top-10 player at every defensive position. Crazy, right? That’s not just good, it’s dominant.

And the numbers don’t lie either. Alabama’s defense is explosive, allowing just 17.4 points and 4.7 yards per snap on average. They’re even tougher against winning teams, giving up a mere 4.62 yards per play, the third-best mark nationally. And for DC Kane Wommack, it’s his linebackers who set the standard. Senior captain Deontae Lawson, known for his intelligence and physicality, steps up as the leader. Grad transfer Nikhai Hill-Green adds further strength.

Even the secondary is just as impressive. With USC transfer Domani Jackson’s elite speed and shutdown coverage and freshman Zabien Brown’s ability to make crucial plays, things are already turning in their favor. Then there’s Michigan transfer Keon Sabb, who has proven himself as a safety with excellent instincts in key situations. And with five-star freshman Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama adds both size and swagger to their backfield. With this level of talent and leadership, year 2 under Kalen DeBoer could be the perfect comeback season.