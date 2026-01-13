Alabama Offer Nigerian FCS Athlete Who Grew Up in Europe, But Auburn Wants to Play Spoilsport

After a huge OL rotation in the 2025 season, Alabama entered the portal to rebuild the offensive line, looking for a starter. While Kalen DeBoer and Co. are on active search, reports reveal that the Crimson Tide is reportedly targeting the gigantic Bucknell Bison IOL in the portal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bucknell’s junior OL Dara Adeyemi, on January 12, announced that Alabama’s OL coach Chris Kapilovic extended the offer to him. Adeyemi is an England native born in Luton, England, but has his family roots in Nigeria. He’s a 6-foot-8, 300-pounder who spent three seasons with Bucknell University. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Dara Adeyemi wrote on X, “#AGTG INCREDIBLY blessed to receive an SEC D1 offer from the University of Alabama @CoachCKap”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyemi entered the portal on January 9th, just two days before receiving an offer from the Crimson Tide, per the 247 Transfer Portal report.

“Bucknell OL Dara Adeyemi (@WavveyDA) is in the transfer portal, his rep @AlecEaston of @nilsonsports tells @mzenitz, @TomLoy247, @chris_hummer, and @CodyNagel247,” reported 247 Transfer Portal. “The 6-foot-8, 300-pounder transitioned from D-line to O-line for this past season. He has three years of eligibility remaining.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his first two seasons with the program, he was listed as a defensive lineman and appeared to have made the transition to the offensive side of the ball this past season. The gigantic lineman missed most of the games during his freshman season and logged only one tackle in the season finale against Marist.

As a sophomore, he played all 12 games for the Bison from the defensive line and recorded seven tackles and one pass breakup. He had his best game against Georgetown, against whom he logged three tackles. He transformed from DL to OL this past season and played five games before announcing his entry to the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He was a multisport specialist during his high school years. Besides playing on both sides of the line, Adeyemi played football and basketball and ran track during his prep year at Putteridge High School. Adeyemi also participated in the FIBA U18 European Championship in 2022 and played as a forward for the Great Britain U18 National Team. He also competed in rugby at the national level. He was the first player in the school’s history to earn a scholarship for both academics and sports.

While Kalen DeBoer’s Bama looks to seal the deal, Auburn enters the contest late to keep the contention tight for the 6-foot-8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Auburn offers OL Dara Adeyemi

Within just an hour of Alabama offering, their SEC rival, Auburn, offered Dara Adeyemi a scholarship. Adeyemi confirmed that the Tigers’ OL coach Hoodie offered him the scholarship through an official announcement on his social media.

“#AGTG INCREDIBLY blessed to receive an SEC D1 offer from Auburn University @CoachHoodie,” Adeyemi wrote on X.

It is important to note that Alex Golesh, on January 12th, signed OL Cole Skinner to Auburn from USF. Skinner has a similar build and profile to the Nigerian OL, being a 6-foot-5, 325-pound man. He is a three-star recruit who was rated as the 28th-best offensive lineman in this year’s portal and the 12th portal addition from USF.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding Adeyemi and Cole Skinner in the front seven could give Auburn’s offensive line a big boost. However, they had to wait, as the 6-foot-8 offensive lineman had plenty of options to decide. Adeyemi currently has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Cal, South Carolina, Connecticut, and more.