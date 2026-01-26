Alabama OL Search Leads Kalen DeBoer to the Same NFL Legacy as Ryan Day and OSU

Alabama may have finished 11-4 in 2025. But they ranked 125th nationally in rushing offense, averaging just 104 yards per game. As a result, their OL coach Chris Kapilovic is out after two uneven seasons. But just two days later, head coach Kalen DeBoer seems to have zeroed in on one with professional level experience.

On January 25, sources told On3’s Pete Nakos and Chris Low that USC analyst Adrian Klemm has emerged as the prime target to be Alabama’s next O-line coach. This shows Kalen DeBoer targeting a specific profile that blends NFL pedigree with college recruiting credibility. Adrian Klemm also coached the Oregon and New England Patriots offensive line.

Born and raised in Inglewood, Adrian Klemm starred at Hawai‘i from 1996 to 1999, starting four seasons and anchoring the left side during one of the most dramatic turnarounds in college football history. Hawai‘i went from 0-12 to 9-4 in a single season and capped it with a bowl win. That level of adaptability and development still carries weight in coaching as much as recruiting elite talent. Then his NFL chapter only strengthened it.

Adrian Klemm was selected 46th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft and spent seven seasons in the league, including four with the New England Patriots. He was part of three Super Bowl teams. Those years shaped his reputation as a technician and a standard-setter. His coaching path mirrors that balance.



Adrian Klemm has coached offensive lines in both the NFL and college, including stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patriots, UCLA, SMU, and Oregon. He served as associate head coach and run game coordinator under Dan Lanning and helped land Josh Conerly Jr., the No. 5 OT nationally and a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There were pauses along the way. Adrian Klemm stepped away from the Patriots during the 2023 season due to a medical issue and did not return after the organization parted ways with Bill Belichick. In 2025, he resurfaced as a defensive analyst at USC. While it’s a quieter role, it did not diminish his standing.

Once finalized, Adrian Klemm’s addition will sit inside a larger offensive reshaping. Alabama has already lost QBs coach and co-OC Nick Sheridan to Michigan State and WRs coach JaMarcus Shephard to Oregon State. Kalen DeBoer is rebuilding the staff from the ground up and his approach mirrors a broader trend at the top of the sport.

Would Kalen DeBoer follow in Ryan Day’s footsteps?

Kalen DeBoer’s pursuit of Adrian Klemm echoes Ohio State’s repeated turns toward the NFL when filling key roles. Head coach Ryan Day leaned on pro level coaches like Chip Kelly, Matt Patricia, and most recently Arthur Smith, valuing experience over flash. His hiring of Smith as the Buckeyes’ OC followed the same logic Alabama appears to be using now.

Arthur Smith’s Steelers offenses ranked 25th and 24th nationally in yards per game. It may not be dominant but it’s built on structure, zone concepts, and adaptability. The appeal was problem-solving. Alabama’s O-line issues are execution failures, and Kalen DeBoer is betting that an NFL-trained eye can correct them. That bet carries weight for the Tide.

Adrian Klemm brings Super Bowl standards, proven recruiting results, and recent college success into a room that badly needs clarity. Kalen DeBoer is following a model that has worked elsewhere. Would it work for the Tide? It remains to be seen. But if the deal is struck, Alabama’s O-line will change expectations. Even so, he’s not the only one on the radar.