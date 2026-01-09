Alabama OT Faces Major Career Crossroads as ESPN Draft Expert Confirms $6B NFL Side Fate

Alabama’s Rose Bowl collapse against Indiana triggered an exodus of 20 Crimson Tide players. Some hit the transfer portal, and others declared for the NFL draft. Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor leads the pro-bound group after three standout seasons. But ESPN’s draft analyst Jordan Reid delivered a sobering projection.

“I’ve talked with multiple scouts about (Kadyn) Proctor in recent weeks, and opinions on the 6-foot-7, 366-pound lineman remain all over the place,” he wrote, as reported by ESPN.

After playing left tackle for three seasons, Kadyn Proctor declared for the draft on Tuesday. The veteran still had one year of eligibility left, but having been projected as a top draft pick, he chose to take a step forward. As an offensive tackle, he played 823 snaps and allowed a sack last season. Essentially Sports’ Tony Pauline has projected him as a round one prospect. However, Reid believes that he is better suited as a guard and could thrive in the $6 billion NFL franchise, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reid continues, “Many believe he’ll be picked in the top 25 because of his size and flashes of improved play, and several referred to Proctor’s upside as a guard. That’s where he would play with the Chargers, who should have bookend tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt healthy and ready to go next season. Proctor fits the Chargers’ mentality as a tough, physical blocker who could help the interior protection of quarterback Justin Herbert.”

The Chargers’ O-line faced a challenging stretch throughout the season. Both starting tackles, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, sustained injuries and were sidelined for a while. With an 11-6 record, QB Justin Herbert was sacked a total of 54 times, while backup QB Trey Lance also registered six sacks in four appearances. That’s where Proctor’s talents may come in use. According to Pro Football Focus, Proctor allowed a sack during his tenure at Tuscaloosa.

He has helped keep the pocket clean so far. However, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t struggled at times. As Pauline argues, Proctor “struggles” with handling defenders or schemes that use a lateral movement.” At times, he has shown a lot of stiffness in his game, beaten off the edge by the rushers.

Undoubtedly, Kadyn Proctor remains a top draft prospect. What remains unclear is whether his NFL future lies at tackle or guard.

Kadyn Proctor’s departure leaves Alabama on high alert

With Kadyn Proctor leaving for the NFL, Alabama’s O-line has been stretched out. The Tides’ head coach also witnessed Olaus Alinen, Roq Montgomery, Micah DeBose, Joseph Ionata, and Arkel Anugwom heading to the portal. With the 2025 season over, Kalen DeBoer is focusing on the portal to replenish those ranks.

For Kadyn Proctor, his college experience and learnings will greatly benefit him in his future career. As a true freshman, he had made a huge impact, forcing 23 hurries and 36 pressures (per PFF), allowing 12 sacks, and earning All-SEC Freshman team honors.

“He ain’t scared of work,” Kalen DeBoer spoke of his offensive tackle. “He will always do the work, and he’s always going to be in there grinding and give everything he has. I can’t say enough good things about KP and how he’s developed and grown.”

His homecoming in Alabama certainly paid off. After helping lead the Crimson Tide to a 10-2 record and a spot in the playoffs, Kadyn Proctor looks forward to his next chapter. For the Tides, though, they’ll have to look for someone who can replicate Proctor’s production. It remains to be seen how things pan out for both parties.