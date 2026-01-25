Alabama OT Quickly Draws Interest From Two NFL Teams After Shrine Bowl Move

Scouts do not usually make their interest obvious this early. But at this point in the draft calendar, subtle signals still matter. And during all-star week in Texas, one Alabama lineman suddenly became hard to ignore.

That attention centered on Kadyn Proctor, who was spotted in extended one-on-one conversations with multiple NFL scouts during East-West Shrine Bowl activities on January 25 in Frisco. Representatives from both the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions were seen pulling the Alabama tackle aside, a notable development for a prospect whose draft stock is already trending upward.

That interest surfaced quickly after Proctor’s Shrine Bowl presence, and it hints at something more than casual curiosity. The East-West Shrine Bowl has long been a proving ground for prospects looking to solidify early-round status. For Proctor, it became a stage where NFL evaluators moved beyond observation and into direct engagement.

A Dolphins scout was seen initiating a private conversation with Proctor during practice sessions. Shortly after, a Lions scout followed suit. Those interactions stood out because they came without delay and involved two franchises holding mid-first-round selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That matters. Proctor did not need the Shrine Bowl to establish his résumé. He already started every game for Alabama during the 2025 season and logged one of the strongest performance profiles among SEC offensive linemen. Still, the willingness of multiple teams to seek immediate, face-to-face dialogue reinforces how seriously he is being evaluated at this stage.

As a result, Proctor’s draft outlook now feels less theoretical and more imminent.

Production backs up the attention. Proctor started all 13 games for Alabama in 2025, earning an 84.4 Pro Football Focus grade across 883 total snaps. More than half of those came in pass protection, where his size and base consistently held up against elite competition.

At 6-foot-7 and 366 pounds, Proctor brings rare mass without sacrificing functional movement. He has shown the ability to absorb bull rushes by sinking his hips, while still flashing enough explosiveness to climb to the second level when Alabama asked him to do more than simply anchor.

That versatility extended beyond pass sets. Under Kalen DeBoer, Proctor was even used as a ball carrier in specific packages, converting three first downs and highlighting the trust Alabama placed in his athleticism.

One game, in particular, helped cement his reputation. Against Georgia in the 2025 regular season, Proctor allowed zero pressures while handling 43 pass-blocking snaps and was described as “immovable” against an elite defensive front. Performances like that explain why some evaluators see top-10 upside, while most comfortably project him inside the top 20.

Dolphins and Lions present two very different paths

Context matters when projecting fit, and both Miami and Detroit have clear reasons to be interested. Detroit’s offensive line faces an uncertain future. Left tackle Taylor Decker is aging, and his contract runs through 2027. Because of that, the Lions have the flexibility to draft a successor early, allow him to develop, and transition smoothly without forcing immediate snaps. Proctor fits that timeline cleanly.

At the same time, Detroit’s run-heavy approach under Ben Johnson aligns well with Proctor’s strengths. His power, leg drive, and ability to generate movement at the point of attack translate naturally to that scheme.

Miami presents a different picture. The Dolphins are coming off a 7-10 season and remain in need of help across the offensive line. Proctor’s massive frame would help stabilize the pocket and protect Tua Tagovailoa, especially against interior pressure that has plagued the offense.

That said, some analysts believe Miami could lean toward other tackle profiles. Even so, the fact that a Dolphins scout sought Proctor out directly suggests he is firmly on their internal radar.

Proctor’s Shrine Bowl presence did not create his draft stock. It clarified it.

Interest from both the Dolphins and Lions underscores how league evaluators view him not just as a long-term project, but as a lineman capable of fitting multiple NFL timelines and schemes. With the Shrine Bowl game still ahead and the pre-draft process accelerating, Proctor is positioning himself as one of the safest offensive line bets in the class.

What happens next will matter. Continued strong impressions could lock him into the middle of the first round. And if that momentum builds, teams picking in the teens may need to act decisively to secure him. For now, one thing is clear. Kadyn Proctor is no longer just being watched. He is being pursued.