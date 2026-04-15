Alabama QB Got Baptized Alongside Teammate at Tuscaloosa Campus

Five months ago, in November, there were no A-Day headlines and no QB debates. It was just a handful of Alabama players, a church setting, and a personal decision that somehow says a lot about where this program might be headed. And now, thanks to a resurfaced fan video making rounds today, that moment is part of the conversation again.

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When Alabama QB Keelon Russell stepped into the water at Church of the Highlands and called baptism the “best decision” of his life, he wasn’t thinking about QB1. But five months later, after what he just put on tape during A-Day, it’s hard not to connect the dots. Standing right beside him was OL Jackson Lloyd, another young piece of Alabama’s future, both players publicly leaning into faith.

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“Wow! Every day God gives us new blessings and opportunities to live life,” Keelon Russell wrote at the time. “I made the decision to not only get baptized but to find who I truly am through Christ. So proud of myself to make this next jump in my life – best decision in my life.”

Interestingly, even Texans QB C.J. Stroud said his faith became personal in college when he “fell on [his] knees” under “a bunch of conviction” and decided he needed to “get back on track” and “find Christ for who he was in my life—not like what my parents are necessarily telling me.”

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However, Russell’s clip hitting timelines today lands differently now because Keelon Russell isn’t a freshman finding his footing anymore. He’s the guy who just walked into A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday and came out looking like the QB1.

Keelon Russell controlled the scrimmage at Alabama’s spring game. Across nine drives, he finished 21-of-33 for 240 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He had a clean performance, as seen from his quick decisions. Meanwhile, his main competition, Austin Mack, went 6-of-12 for 101 yards with a touchdown and an interception in five drives.

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The separation is obvious. After splitting reps early, Keelon Russell got the final five red-zone opportunities. But what happened to Austin Mack? As Kalen DeBoer said postgame, his former Washington QB was “dinged up” and limited. It’s fair that spring isn’t always about final decisions, but the usage patterns suggest the decision is set. Now, even teammates are weighing in.

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Keelon Russell wins Ryan Coleman-Williams’ favor

If the baptism video shows who Keelon Russell is off the field, A-Day has shown exactly who he’s becoming on it. And his teammates aren’t hiding their opinions. WR Ryan Coleman-Williams made his stance clear after the game.

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“That’s the exactly what you want,” he said. “I mean, sometimes a play is going to be longer than what you expect, but literally, it just feels like you’re playing a video game when 12’s [Russell] in. So, really just continue to have fun. You never know what you’re going to get it, and just be there, be in the moment.”

The tape checks that out. Keelon Russell hit TE Marshall Pritchett in tight goal-line space before a 3-yard strike to Lotzeir Brooks. Later, he stretched the field with a 22-yard TD to Cederian Morgan and added another scoring pass to Derek Meadows. He delivered with consistency. After all, this is a former 5-star recruit, the No. 2 QB in the 2025 class behind Bryce Underwood.

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Now, fast forward to spring, and it feels like that “future” talk is speeding up. Kalen DeBoer made it clear that Austin Mack wasn’t fully healthy. But Keelon Russell created separation and earned the trust of the locker room. Now, he’s heading into the summer with momentum. Five months ago, he was talking about finding himself. Now, it looks like Alabama might’ve found its QB.