What was supposed to be a family getaway at a Tuscaloosa hotel turned into a tragedy Keelon Russell and his mother, April Moore, will never forget. On June 3, 2025, Keelon’s twin sister, Kierston Russell, suddenly fell ill and collapsed after the two had stepped out of their hotel room. She was just 18. A year after losing her, the family took the hotel to court. Now, the details about the lawsuit have come to light.

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On June 15, 2026, April Moore filed a lawsuit alleging that the AC Hotel Tuscaloosa Downtown and Marriott International should be held liable for the wrongful death of her daughter. She claims that the lack of proactive care and timely intervention from the hotel contributed to the tragic loss.

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According to reports received by The Tuscaloosa News on Tuesday, the lawsuit has been filed in the Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court. April Moore and her representatives allege that hotel employees and management failed to respond promptly and appropriately to her emergency call.

Additionally, the complaint alleges that the hotel failed to provide the family with a functioning Automated External Defibrillator (AED) when needed. The lawsuit seeks to hold the employers, management firms, franchisees, and other entities responsible for hiring and training, supervising, or retaining the employees involved accountable.

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The family was spending time together in their hotel room on the evening of June 3. At approximately 7:20 p.m., Keelon left to return to campus, while her mother, April Moore, also stepped out of the room around the same time. This left Kierston alone in the room. When Moore returned, she found her daughter unconscious in the bathroom.

Seeing her daughter in that condition, Moore immediately called 911 at 9:55 p.m. and began administering CPR, according to the timeline. A hotel employee soon rushed to the room and knocked on the door, prompting Moore to stop CPR and answer it. The lawsuit further alleges that the employee failed to bring an AED and did not “enter the room and offer any assistance.”

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Paramedics arrived shortly afterward, but Moore once again had to pause CPR to let them into the room, the lawsuit states. Once inside, EMTs assessed Kierston, confirmed that she was in cardiac arrest, and began advanced cardiovascular life support. The lawsuit alleges that the mishandling of the emergency contributed to Kierston’s death.

The defendants are contesting the allegations, arguing that Moore and her legal representatives have presented no evidence to establish that hotel staff acted negligently or failed to respond appropriately after learning of the medical emergency.

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The defense has also highlighted Moore’s account of the days leading up to Kierston’s death, when she reportedly told others that her daughter was unwell. Kierston had allegedly been experiencing persistent abdominal discomfort, along with noticeable changes in her sleeping and eating habits.

The defense offered a different account of how hotel staff became aware of the emergency, maintaining that no call came from an emergency dispatcher. Instead, they said a guest staying on the fourth floor alerted employees after hearing screams coming from Moore’s room.

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They further argued that a staff member used a master key to gain access. However, recordings of the 911 call reportedly indicate that Moore did not interrupt CPR to open the door for the arriving EMTs.

In its response, the defense maintains that 911 records indicate that the interval between the hotel employee discovering the emergency and EMTs beginning treatment was approximately 3 minutes. It also cites call records and body-camera images that reportedly show an AED inside Kierston’s room within that same timeframe.

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The defense also argues that the hotel had no legal obligation to keep an AED on its premises. It maintains that the American Heart Association’s recommended response protocol was met, as an AED reached Kierston within three minutes of hotel staff being alerted to the emergency.

While the defense has made its position clear, Moore’s representative, Derrick Mills, a Birmingham-based partner at Marsh, Rickard and Bryan, told Tuscaloosa News that the matter is far more complicated than it may appear.

“The hotel never, ever, ever brings an AED, which my experts say would have saved Kierston at that point. This being a ‘fancy hotel,’ this being a hotel under the Marriott brand, you would expect that certain hotels have the proper equipment, emergency or otherwise, to take care of its guests,” Mills said.

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“… Not only did they not have an AED, but they also weren’t trained on proper CPR, and they literally frustrated April’s efforts in trying to revive her daughter. So, you imagine trying to save your daughter or save your loved one, and in addition to not having the proper equipment, the hotel frustrates those efforts by interrupting April as she’s trying to perform life-saving measures.”

Kierston was taken by ambulance from the hotel to DCH Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m. Meanwhile, the defendants sent their first letter requesting voluntary dismissal to the plaintiffs on October 2, followed by a second request on October 26.

A motion was subsequently filed by the plaintiff on October 22, followed by a response to the defense’s filing on November 6. However, the latter document has not yet been made public.