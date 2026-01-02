Alabama QB Makes Transfer Intentions Clear After Rose Bowl Heartbreak

The Indiana Hoosiers delivered one of the saddest days in Alabama football history. The Crimson Tide barely threw 200 total yards and had its worst loss since 1998. The only seed of good we have is Austin Mack’s potential. With ongoing rumors around the portal, Kalen DeBoer’s disciple opened up in the post-game pressure.

“I’m right here right now,” Mack said during a postgame interview. “As of right now, I’m standing in the Rose Bowl locker room coming off a game. I still have to diagnose that, and honestly, I’m just kind of taking it day-by-day.”

Just like Garrett Nussmeier, who waited three years to play as a starter and became one of the top QBs in LSU’s history. Even Mack possesses the caliber to take Alabama to new heights if he chooses to stay. Despite taking over midway in the third quarter, he completed 11 of 16 passes for 103 yards and helped the Tide score their only point through Conor Talty’s field goal.

Even though Austin Simmons stresses staying with his team after the loss, his two years of eligibility might force him to make a quick decision. Mack followed Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama, hoping to start, but he didn’t see much time on the field. The redshirt sophomore appeared in just three games this season, completing 13-of-16 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

So, to make it into a better NFL team, Mack needs to get more stats on his resume. And his future with Alabama depends on Ty Simpson’s future move because if he decides to stay at Bama and not declare for the draft, there’s less chance Kalen DeBoer would start Mack next season. But it turns out even with an uncertain future, he is focusing on what’s in front of him and ready to compete when opportunities arise.

What differentiates him from the rest is his ability to identify his mistakes, which he stated perfectly after their tough loss against Indiana.

“I feel like there’s things I could definitely get better at. For my first snaps against a team like that, I feel like I did a pretty good job,” Mack said. “I feel like I got the ball out of my hands pretty well. There definitely was some things protection-wise that I missed. There were a couple of protection checks I missed that went the wrong way, and they got me. Those were those two sacks, and definitely some throws I left out on the table.”

However, Kalen DeBoer’s job might be on the line, too, which can be concerning for Mack. Though he holds a 20-8 record with the team, inconsistency defines his tenure. Embarrassing losses to Oklahoma, Michigan, Georgia, and Indiana in the quarterfinals fuel fan frustration. This leaves zero margin of error for him going ahead. And if he leaves, another coach might want to start with a more experienced QB.

With Austin Mack’s future aspirations, let’s know about Ty Simpson’s injury update.

Ty Simpson’s injury update

After the loss, the biggest question centers on quarterback Ty Simpson’s future. He suffered a painful rib injury against Indiana. This forced Kalen DeBoer to pull him out in the third quarter. He took a hard hit late in the first half on a quarterback keeper that ended in a fumble. During halftime, the medical staff came in to treat him. Even with the injury, he started the second half, but DeBoer benched him after the first drive and sent Mack as backup.

“Yeah, Ty had an injury,” DeBoer said. “Obviously he really wanted to try and go out there. We treated him there at halftime, and he gave it a series. He feels like he let down the team. There’s no way that that’s the case. He went out there and tried to battle. That’s who he is, so I’m never going to let that be a thing where he lets us down in any way. So, making sure that he knows that.”

As per ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden, the coach decided to make sure Simpson didn’t get hurt much, as he was still banged up. After the game, Simpson confirmed the injury, telling reporters that he “cracked” a rib with that hit. Now, the severity of the injury is still not known, but it might keep him off practice for a while.

That leaves Alabama’s QB with uncertainty with Mack’s transfer move and Simpson’s future NFL. stance, DeBoer is only left with Keelon Russell and five-star recruit Jeff Thomaloa. Now, let’s wait and see how he tackles the situation for the coming season.