Alabama RB Makes Major Career Announcement Hours After Rose Bowl Loss

Alabama is in for a rough offseason after its humiliating defeat in the Rose Bowl. The wounds of the Indiana thrashing are still fresh, and on top of that, Bama’s players are leaving the program. Kalen DeBoer just lost his fourth player to the portal in running back Richard Young.

Young struggled to get playing time in Tuscaloosa as a backup in his three years with the program. He will leave Alabama with 59 carries, 234 yards, and 4 TDs. He also has one reception for 6 yards.

The RB slipped down the depth chart in 2024. Young suffered an injury, while starters Jam Miller and Justice Haynes took over. Despite the latter’s transfer to Michigan, Young was not given much preference. Miller was backed by Daniel Brown, Kevin Riley, and AK Dear instead.

Richard Young has two years of eligibility left. He joins fellow former Alabama players Kameron Howard, IOL Roq Montgomery, and Bubba Hampton in the portal.

This is a developing story.