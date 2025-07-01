Alabama Receives Major QB News as Kalen DeBoer Set to Poach a Hidden Gem

Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class is proof of what Kalen DeBoer is capable of. A 9-4 finish might have taken a toll on him, but he isn’t slowing down. The result? The Crimson Tide’s 2026 recruiting class, already ranked No. 9 nationally with 15 commitments, is rapidly expanding. In a single week, DeBoer landed elite five-star recruits Jorden Edmonds, Xavier Griffin, and Ezavier Crowell, bolstering Alabama’s future on both sides of the ball. He’s not stopping there; leveraging his West Coast connections, DeBoer is pursuing a 4-star quarterback from Orem, proving that his class isn’t just strong—it’s strategic.

Kalen DeBoer is aggressively recruiting for Alabama’s 2026 class; after securing four-star offensive lineman Samuelu Utu earlier in the cycle, he is now using his West Coast ties to target Utah quarterback Tayden Kaawa. Following a June visit to Tuscaloosa, Kaawa became a top priority, and Alabama quickly gained significant momentum in his recruitment. DeBoer’s staff, known for developing elite quarterbacks and a strong offensive system, has made Alabama the frontrunner for this 6’4″, 250-pound freak.

Even Steve Wiltfong highlighted his inclination towards Alabama on the Rivals YT channel. “I saw him this week at the Overtime OT7 playoff finals down in South Florida, and he told me Alabama is setting the pace in his recruitment following his official visit—time spent with Coach Grubb, Coach DeBoer, and Coach Sheridan. The offense, the tradition, the way they can prepare quarterbacks to play at the highest level—I think Alabama and Tayden Kaawa are in final conversations now,” Wiltfong said. That makes sense, as even On3’s RPM gives Kalen DeBoer’s team a staggering 99.6% chance of landing Kaawa.

Now, it’s not like there are no other teams in the deck rooting for him. He does have programs like BYU, Boise State, and Hawaii eyeing him, but Kalen DeBoer’s team remains his absolute favorite. “I’d say it would be Alabama because I know how the development is there,” Kaawa said. “I know how they put players in the NFL.” Well, no fluff, but the list of landing first-round QBs is pretty long. Players like Bryce Young, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Richard Todd, and Harry Gilmer had a remarkable NFL transition.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.

So, Tayden Kaawa might also follow in their footsteps. His record speaks volumes about his excellence. This guy has been tearing up the field since his junior season, where he completed 63.6% of passes, throwing for 2,890 yards and 28 TDs. That’s exactly the reason behind Kalen DeBoer’s push to get him. With him, Kalen DeBoer’s also got 4-star Nebraska native Jett Thomalla.

The best part is that there’s already a definite plan ready for them. As Wiltfong states it bluntly, “You’ve got Ty Simpson, the starter going into the season, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell battling for QB2, and then you want to get some depth behind those guys on the roster. Have four scholarship quarterbacks if you can in Tuscaloosa. So that’s why they want to take two—they have a chance to get two really good ones.” No wonder that’s going to be the case.

But Kalen DeBoer isn’t done yet as he’s eyeing another playmaker for his 2026 class.

Kalen DeBoer’s major recruiting haul

Alabama’s hot summer recruiting continued with a major win: 2026 wide receiver Owen Cabell. The 6’3″, 195-pound Nashville standout picked the Crimson Tide over Vanderbilt and Illinois after a stellar junior season, throwing for 973 yards and 14 touchdowns on 43 catches. This is Alabama’s 15th 2026 commitment, boosting them to the eighth-best class nationally.

Additionally, Five-star Cedarian Morgan, who announces on Wednesday, is strongly considering Alabama. Landing Morgan would add another elite talent, making DeBoer’s 2026 class a national powerhouse, second only to Georgia and Texas A&M in the SEC. Now, there are teams like Colorado and Georgia in the mix too, but Georgia’s NFL legacy is what caught Morgan’s attention.

That’s right. Alabama, boasting a history of top-tier wide receivers and Morgan’s Alexander City ties, is still the favorite. “Their tradition of winning. And with the new staff coming in, they like to throw the ball. They have had a lot of success with receivers my size. That is why I picked them to be in the top five.” Morgan said.

And let’s not forget Kalen DeBoer has no hesitation about playing freshmen; just ask Ryan Williams. Now that Morgan is another top target, they aren’t taking any chances. As Alabama’s wide receivers coach, JaMarcus Shephard, was already building a relationship with him early and offering a scholarship after a strong showing at a recruiting camp last May, everything fell into place for them. Now, let’s wait and see if Kalen DeBoer can finally land this 5-star WR or not!