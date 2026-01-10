Alabama Receives Surprise Cam Coleman Verdict as Ex-Auburn WR’s Commitment Timeline Confirmed

As the transfer portal clock ticks down, dominoes are beginning to fall across college football. But suddenly, Cam Coleman’s new landing spot looks anything but uncertain. With several programs showing interest, former Alabama wide receiver Lance Taylor believes Coleman’s next destination may be finalized soon, especially after a key wide receiver departed one program.

Cam Coleman has scheduled a visit to Texas Tech following his decision to enter the transfer portal. After that visit, he could make travel plans to the Crimson Tide. Lance Taylor believes Alabama could ultimately be where Coleman ends up, and he pointed to recent roster changes as a possible reason.

The Crimson Tide were recently surprised when star wide receiver Isaiah Horton entered the transfer portal, creating a potential opening in the receiving department. Taylor suggested that Horton’s departure could be a strong indicator that Alabama may pursue Coleman despite the significant NIL cost involved.

“I’ve got a feeling his last visit is going to be it,” Taylor said on The Next Round. “I don’t want to excite Alabama fans. I haven’t heard anything at all. I don’t know if you guys have a gut feel on this, but I do believe that Cam Coleman ultimately (Alabama) is going to be his decision. I would describe the feeling I got from Alabama people as cautiously optimistic. That would be the best way I could describe it.”

Taylor also explained why Isaiah Horton’s decision to enter the transfer portal raised no eyebrows for him. Horton is known to be close with quarterback Ty Simpson, who recently declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. With Simpson moving on, Taylor believes it was natural for Horton to follow suit and explore his options through the portal.

There are also clear reasons why Cam Coleman has become one of the most sought-after players on the market. Coleman was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise struggling Auburn Tigers team last season. He finished the year with 56 receptions for 708 receiving yards and five touchdowns, consistently producing despite the team’s overall challenges.

Besides the Crimson Tide and Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies have also emerged as major contenders in Coleman’s recruitment. The decision might be made as soon as this weekend, and it’s believed that his visit to Tuscaloosa will be the last one before he reveals his decision.

While that decision looms, the Crimson Tide is also making moves elsewhere in the transfer portal.

Alabama transfer portal update

Even as players depart the program, Alabama is working to ensure its depth remains strong heading into next season. With several contributors leaving the roster, bolstering key position groups has become a priority for the coaching staff.

Among those who have exited the program are Isaiah Horton, Aeryn Hampton, Kameron Howard, Roq Montgomery, Richard Young, and Jaylen Mbakwe.

Alabama has welcomed seven new transfers to offset departures: Josh Ford (tight end, Oklahoma State), Hollywood Smothers (running back, NC State), Caleb Woodson (linebacker, Virginia Tech), Kaden Strayhorn (offensive lineman, Michigan), Devan Thompkins (defensive lineman, USC), Ethan Stangle (long snapper, Syracuse), and Adam Watford (punter, North Alabama).

Now, attention turns back to Coleman’s impending decision. If he ultimately chooses Alabama, the Crimson Tide would secure a high-profile addition and potentially find an ideal replacement for Isaiah Horton as they continue reshaping the roster for the upcoming season.