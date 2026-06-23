Alabama Reporter Points to Kalen DeBoer’s $21M Leverage as Recruiting Struggles Hint at Bigger Motive

Paul Finebaum has spent much of the summer pressing a question that sits at the center of Alabama’s debate around Kalen DeBoer. With a 19-8 record through two seasons and a fresh extension in hand, the real issue is not just what he has done on the field, but why the Tide decided to back him so heavily now.

On The Paul Finebaum Show, Mike Rodak peeled back the curtain on how the Tide is framing Kalen DeBoer’s future. When Paul Finebaum questioned whether Alabama was trying to sell fans on the on-field success despite eight losses in two years, the Alabama 247Sports reporter pointed out that neither the head coach nor AD Greg Byrne has really defended the actual record.

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“I think the message has been more about stability and trying to build,” he said. “And I think again that was another word that he was using in his interview – ‘build.’ It’s kind of this idea of we understand that things have not gone perfectly according to what everybody wanted them to look like the first two years, and that’s a very high bar to clear. But let’s keep things in place and continue to try to move forward. So, I think that was really the message.”

The pitch is simple, and that’s to keep the staff and roster together and give the program time to build. That’s what Kalen DeBoer himself said when discussing his new deal.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Alabama at Florida State Aug 30, 2025 Tallahassee, Florida, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts after a play against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Tallahassee Doak S. Campbell Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMelinaxMyersx 20250830_jcd_av1_0075

“I think people equate the noise about other opportunities or whatever it might be with the extension,” he said during his WVUA interview. “I don’t think that’s the case. I think our success and what we’re doing and what we’re continuing to grow and how we’re continuing to grow.”

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Kalen DeBoer also emphasized that continuity within the coaching staff helps create continuity for players, which ultimately creates long-term success both on and off the field. That’s a reasonable explanation, but Mike Rodak also hinted at a detail hidden inside the contract that runs through 2033 and gave him a $12.5 million raise to his annual salary. But it’s the buyout that’s the main thing.

“You’re talking about a situation where if he did not sign an extension, if there was a reason to fire Kalen DeBoer after this season, the buyout for Alabama would be about 47 million,” he said. “Now it’s back up to about 68 million. And so that really makes it prohibitive, I think, to move on from him unless there’s a true groundswell of support financially after this season. And that kind of plays into this idea of stability and kind of letting things play out and build over time.”

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That $21 million increase in buyout money is the leverage Kalen DeBoer has to experiment with the 2027 recruiting class, which, again, isn’t sitting well with Paul Finebaum.

Does Kalen DeBoer have a plan behind Alabama’s poor recruiting class?

It’s June, and a lot of programs have already done justice to their 2027 classes. Alabama, meanwhile, sits in a very unfamiliar territory. After signing the No. 2 class in 2026 and the No. 3 class in 2025, the Tide currently ranks around 68th nationally with only eight commitments. Paul Finebaum pressed Mike Rodak on the issue, who offered valuable context.

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Alabama had one of the youngest playoff teams in the country last season. So if the goal is to get older and more experienced, the transfer portal becomes a wiser choice than signing another massive freshman class.

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“If they pulled back a little bit on this high school recruiting class and maybe put more emphasis into the portal this upcoming offseason, then it might all balance out in the end,” he said. “And I think that’s really the context people need to remember there.”

Still, that doesn’t mean everything is perfect. Alabama has undoubtedly missed the recruits it wanted. The current average player rating is down compared to the previous two classes, and there are more 3-star prospects than fans are accustomed to seeing.

“I think it’ll be much less than what we’ve had the last two seasons,” Kalen DeBoer said. “But a lot of that is because we have retained well, brought in a group of transfers, and don’t have many seniors.”

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And that’s where the extension becomes relevant, as a coach operating with a $68 million buyout can afford to think longer term. While there’s anxiety among people, Kalen DeBoer is asking them to trust the process. The extension shows Alabama’s leadership already has. The next six months will determine whether that confidence was visionary or simply expensive.