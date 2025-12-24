Alabama Send Reassurances to Mother of 5-Star DB Joining Kalen DeBoer for Rose Bowl Prep

Many say Alabama isn’t the same ever since Nick Saban left. If you ask a five-star DB from DeBoer’s 2026 class, the answer will be different. Just three days after finishing high school, the player arrived at his Alabama dorm. It’s a testimony to the legacy Bama offers to recruits. And all of it comes with a guarantee of success.

Brett Greenberg of 247 Sports shared the picture of Bama’s no. 1 CB enrollee, Jorden Edmonds, on his X account. The picture shows Edmonds arriving with a TV in his dorm room. According to Greenberg, he was expected to take part in Monday’s Rose Bowl practice and would spare no moment to take a breather. His mother, Janae Edmonds, also attested to it.

“Whew!! This was a moment. My baby finished high school on Friday and arrived at college today,” wrote Janae on X, replying to Greenberg’s post. The act goes on to show just how driven Jorden is to succeed at Alabama.

Bama’s director of player development then shared an optimistic note to the CB’s mother for Edmonds’ success at Alabama. “He will be so tired, Mama, he won’t turn that TV on for a while,” wrote Clinton-Dix.

The 19-year-old’s mother has played a crucial part in his recruitment at every step. She was the one who urged the CB to remove NIL from the equation before choosing his top five programs. She accompanied him to most visits, including Georgia, where Janae had some concerns about UGA’s “culture.” Eventually, Bama shaped up to be the top destination for the family.

“He removed that part of the equation,” said Janae. “I feel like if he’s in the right place, the money will come. He might not get it initially, but if he gets what he needs to get to the next level to be a better DB, the money will be there.” Now, in Alabama, Jorden is walking on the path set by his mother.

Jorden is an early enrollee, and December is the period when such enrollments come. Such athletes typically begin their classes in January, along with team practices. However, just like many other Bama players in the past, he started practicing early in December.

“If you have the opportunity to play college football, the best thing you can do is set yourself up to finish high school in December of your senior year and early enroll,” said Maryland WR Jeshaun Jones’ mom, Nicole Baran. Baran’s experience with her son in guiding him through his recruitment has led her to see the various advantages of enrolling early, just like Jorden did. “They will already have the playbook and have a semester of classes under their belt by the time summer workouts start.”

That’s exactly what Jorden plans to do. Featuring in practices ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Indiana will be an unreal experience in itself. Additionally, he would get to know the grueling demands of the coaches ahead of a marquee matchup. The 6′ 2.5″ and 175 lb. CB is a two-way star out of high school and is the 3rd-ranked CB in the country. Factor in that the player has elite ball skills, and he will fit like a glove in Kane Wommack’s playbook.

Why Jorden Edmonds’ future is bright with Alabama’s DC Kane Wommack

Just last season, Edmonds notched 35 tackles and three pass deflections. On the other side of the ball, he had 670 receiving yards on 35 receptions. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s plays prioritize zone coverage by keeping eyes on the quarterback. That’s exactly where Jorden will excel. Scouts consistently praise Edmonds’ smooth hip flips and off-man coverage. Factor in his ability to play as a shutdown corner, and erasing one side of the field looks like an easy task for him. Never mind, he has all the time to perfect his skills owing to his early enrollment.

“It’s the most home and family feel with the best and truest relationship,” said Edmonds. “I feel like I can be the most successful on and off the field there. Also, it’s just an overall feeling that I don’t feel anywhere else but ‘Bama.” The player played high school for Sprayberry in Marietta, Georgia. Naturally, Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs were initially the favorite to land him. Instead, he stayed a loyal Crimson Tide despite an aggressive push from UGA.

At Alabama, Jorden Edmonds is the best CB in the class, which also has other commits at the position. Zyan Gibson is a 4-star, 9th-ranked CB, and Nick Sherman is a three-star CB.