Alabama Star Kadyn Proctor Stuns With Unthinkable Caitlin Clark Comment To The Media

Kadyn Proctor’s got every reason to flex right now. He’s a 5-star anchor on Alabama’s O-line, fresh off a season bulldozing SEC defensive ends and protecting freak athlete Jaylen Milroe. He’s seen speed and size and been part of highlights that’d make your jaw drop. And yet, when asked who the best college athlete he’s ever seen, Proctor didn’t hesitate, not even a breath. He skipped past his own resume, ignored every teammate, and pointed straight to a fellow Iowan with a killer crossover and long-range jumper: Caitlin Clark.

Now that’s a statement. Proctor’s played against the best college football has to offer, lived through the pressure cooker of the SEC, and even made a quick detour back to Iowa during his brief transfer stint. But when it comes to greatness, he’s not putting himself or any of his Alabama teammates in the conversation. For him, it’s Caitlin Clark all the way. Moreover, the guy is actively asking people not to mention his name next to hers.

“I would say Caitlin Clark for sure,” Proctor told reporters when asked about the best college athlete on SEC media day. “There’s talks about who’s the best athlete to come out of Iowa. And I don’t want anybody to say my name. I want them to say Caitlin Clark because the things that I’ve seen her do is crazy.” You read that right, Proctor, the 6’7”, 360-pound man-mountain who pancakes SEC linemen weekly, is bowing down. Just so you know, he had 54 knockout blocks and was all SEC 2nd team last year. Man, the guy is the definition of being humble.

He didn’t stop there either. He added, “That’s probably… I want to say that’s the best basketball player that I’ve seen, honestly.” That’s Iowa-grown reverence. And honestly, who can blame him? Clark is your favourite college athlete’s favourite college athlete. She has single-handedly multiplied WBNA’s popularity tenfold (sorry, Angel Reese).

From the rookie of the year title to drawing NBA-sized crowds for WNBA games, she’s done things on a basketball court that defy logic. Proctor might’ve returned to Alabama to finish his job on the gridiron, but his time back in Iowa gave him front-row seats to Clark-mania. The buzz. The aura. The madness. As someone who knows pressure and spotlight firsthand, Proctor knows greatness when he sees it, and he’s not afraid to call it out.

So, what do we take from this? In a world where athletes are often allergic to giving flowers to someone outside their sport, Proctor just delivered the most wholesome pancake block of toxic masculinity we’ve seen all offseason. He’s making room for Caitlin Clark to take the Iowa GOAT crown. And if a guy built like a semi-truck with NFL upside can humble himself like that, maybe the rest of the sports world should follow suit.

Proctor anchors a culture reset in Tuscaloosa

For all the buzz surrounding Alabama’s offensive line heading into the 2025 season, Kadyn Proctor wants none of it, unless it’s earned. The Crimson Tide was all talk last year, and the tape didn’t lie. A post-Georgia stumble against Vanderbilt exposed the cracks in a team that had started believing its headlines. But this year? Proctor and head coach Kalen DeBoer are singing a different tune

The PFF recently dubbed the Bama O-Line as the best O-Line in the nation. “For the second-straight year, the Crimson Tide have the top offensive line in our ranking. Proctor is my No. 3 offensive tackle in college football and has put up elite tape against elite competition,” their article read.

But Proctor outright denied the honors on the media day. “We have not proven anything yet,” Proctor said flatly at SEC Media Days. “When the Joe Moore [Award] comes around, then we’ll know.” That’s humility and leadership. Beware of the Crimson Tide this year, guys. Let’s not make judgments from their last season. Because these guys are locked in now. Remember, Thomas Castellanos openly challenged the dynasty, but there was no loud response except from Ryan Williams. This season seems to be the all bite, no bark season for them, just what Saban would’ve loved.