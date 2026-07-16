Alabama Steals Auburn’s 2027 WR Commit Weeks After Committing to Alex Golesh’s Program

Some recruiting wins come with a little extra spice. He may not be a 5-star or even a 4-star prospect but sometimes, it’s about bragging rights by stealing a player from your biggest rival’s backyard. It shows Alabama still knows how to win battles that sting the most. And even before Alex Golesh coached a single game for Auburn, he’s getting a heads up on the intensity of this rivalry.

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Cedrick Simmons didn’t stay committed to Auburn for long. Just three weeks after picking the Tigers, the Selma standout changed his mind and is now headed to Alabama. Hayes Fawcett broke the news on Instagram. It wasn’t exactly out of nowhere either. A day earlier, Rivals insider Steve Wiltfong had already predicted that Kalen DeBoer’s staff was about to pull off the flip.

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Cedrick Simmons, listed at 5’10 and 195 pounds, originally committed to Auburn on June 23. The 3-star prospect is currently rated as the No. 604 overall prospect in the country and the No. 81 WR in the 2027 class. But while his rankings don’t jump off the page, his production does.

If you only look at Cedrick Simmons recruiting ranking, you’ll miss the bigger picture. He put together a huge season at Southside High School, hauling in 106 catches for 2,192 yards and 20 touchdowns. MaxPreps says no receiver in the country finished with more receiving yards. That’s the kind of production coaches pay attention to, no matter how many stars are next to a recruit’s name.

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Alabama has built a reputation on identifying receivers who eventually become much bigger names than they were as sophomores or juniors. Cedrick Simmons still has plenty of football left before National Signing Day, giving him every opportunity to climb the rankings. He could follow the other 2027 Tide WR Osani Gayles whose stock exploded after being bumped from a 4-star to a 5-star prospect.

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Cedrick Simmons wasn’t the only receiver Alabama had its eye on. The Tide are still in the mix for Monshun Sales, though the latest chatter favors Ohio State, Texas, and Indiana. Still, getting him is a solid win on its own and takes the Tide’s 2027 class to 14 commits. For Alex Golesh, this isn’t just another decommitment. Losing a player to your biggest rival always leaves a mark.

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Alex Golesh and Auburn has work to do

The WR position was already one of the thinner spots in Auburn’s 2027 recruiting class. Cedrick Simmons’ departure leaves the Tigers with just two WR commitments from Alabama standout Dashawn Hall and Tennessee prospect Brylan Odur. But they’re both ranked ahead of Simmons by 247Sports.

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Overall, Auburn still sits inside the national top 12 recruiting rankings despite dropping to 25 commitments. That’s not a disaster but perception still matters when it comes to rivalry. Fans don’t easily forget a hometown prospect swapping teams after only three weeks. It makes you think about the rivalry too. Alabama has dominated this rivalry for years, owning a 52-37-1 all-time record against the Tigers. The Tide have also won six straight Iron Bowls and eight of the last 10 meetings.

Those results don’t directly decide recruiting battles but they certainly don’t hurt. Cedrick Simmons may not be the highest-rated recruit Alabama signs in this cycle. There’s a good chance his rating changes before this class is finalized. Either way, this is a win the Tide will happily take. Any time you pull a recruit away from Auburn, it says plenty and that’s how recruiting battles are won in the SEC.