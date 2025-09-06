brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

Alabama Superfan Vows to Handle $70M Kalen DeBoer Burden as Nick Saban’s Words Fall on Deaf Ears

ByInsiya Johar

Sep 6, 2025 | 12:25 PM CDT

Link Copied!
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Kalen DeBoer’s start to the 2025 season couldn’t have gone any worse. After analysts picked Bama to make it deep in the playoffs, the hope was that the Week 1 matchup against FSU would go without any hiccups. The Seminoles came to play, and the Tide was handed a 17-31 loss. It took no time for fans to rally, ‘Fire DeBoer.’ The outcry for his sacking won’t stop until Alabama returns to winning ways. For now, it’s a one-way street to the extent that people who are looking to win lotteries are adding pressure on the head coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Powerball jackpot has increased to $1.8 billion. The draw is to be made on Saturday night. As per Powerball, this would be the second-largest winning amount in the history of the US lottery. The biggest? $2.04 billion in November 2022. Naturally, the question is: what would you do if you won the lottery? Susie from Alabama has a priority list, and it starts with the head coach of the Crimson Tide.

“I tell you exactly what I do with the first seventy million. I’d pay off Kalen DeBoer and get him the he-k out of the University of Alabama, and then I’d take whatever else it took to get rid of the AD,” a frustrated Susie told 19 WHNT News. For context, Kalen DeBoer’s buyout amounts to a hefty $70 million. It’s no secret that Bama is struggling financially to pay NIL to its student-athletes. Although a fun take, apparently, Susie’s suggestion is enough to realize the rolling wave of frustration that the Bama fans are harboring against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

She continued, “I give my church money. I don’t know how much of what I’d have, you know, after paid my taxes, but I’m sure I’d have plenty. With this kind of deal, but I know I’m not going to win. I just hope I win some scratch-offs. I just do it for the fun.” But DeBoer’s $70 million buyout remains unlikely, and there’s a reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved